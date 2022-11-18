Home sales in the Milwaukee area are down sharply, but prices are still on the rise.

Milwaukee-area home sales fell 29% in October year-over-year, according to a report by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

It would be hard to beat last year's record-high home sale numbers, the Realtors noted.

Last year, buyers were scrambling to win over sellers, who were often choosing between dozens of bids. Many buyers tried to sweeten the deal , offering all-cash bids or waiving inspections.

Those days have passed, for the most part, but the pendulum hasn't fully swung in buyers' favor.

Home prices are still climbing — up 9.4% percent in October, according the report. And fewer people are selling their homes — new listings are down 19.4%, the Realtors found.

Milwaukee buyers are still facing a shortage of supply, which continues to drive up costs, the report said.

New homebuyers are facing sharply higher mortgage rates and higher home prices. That's keeping first-time buyers out of the market, the brokers report said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee home sales fell 29% in October, Realtors report