Manchester, TN

fox17.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

PHOTOS: Tennessee veteran gifted new roof just in time for holidays

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A US Army veteran in Lebanon, Tennessee has a brand new roof thanks to a nationwide effort to honor veterans. Elizabeth Henderson received her new roof last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Henderson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit veterans-focused charity.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee appoints new Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Dr. Ralph Alvarado will be appointed as the new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). Effective Jan. 16, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. Dr. McDonald is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches

HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
HORSE CAVE, KY
fox17.com

Franklin County man dead after he was found shot in home

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead after Deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in Franklin County. Deputies found the man in a home on Freedom Lane while responding to a report of a burglary in progress Sunday around 3 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jonathan Ray Rollins of Winchester, Tn.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
MURFREESBORO, TN

