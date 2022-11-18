Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead after Deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in Franklin County. Deputies found the man in a home on Freedom Lane while responding to a report of a burglary in progress Sunday around 3 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jonathan Ray Rollins of Winchester, Tn.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO