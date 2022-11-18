Read full article on original website
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
PHOTOS: Tennessee veteran gifted new roof just in time for holidays
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A US Army veteran in Lebanon, Tennessee has a brand new roof thanks to a nationwide effort to honor veterans. Elizabeth Henderson received her new roof last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Henderson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit veterans-focused charity.
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Gov. Lee appoints new Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Dr. Ralph Alvarado will be appointed as the new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). Effective Jan. 16, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. Dr. McDonald is a...
TN Gov. Lee announces $3.2 billion investment for manufacturing facility in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and LG Chem officials announced Monday the plan to invest about $3.2 billion towards a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. The TN Department of Economic & Community Development...
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches
HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
Cookeville truck driver plows through downed power lines, narrowly misses officer
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Cookeville Police Department is reminding drivers to use caution when passing emergency vehicles after a truck driver took out a utility pole this week and nearly hit the responding officer. Dash cam video captured the entire incident. The department says an officer was responding...
Franklin County man dead after he was found shot in home
Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead after Deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in Franklin County. Deputies found the man in a home on Freedom Lane while responding to a report of a burglary in progress Sunday around 3 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jonathan Ray Rollins of Winchester, Tn.
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
Murfreesboro Police arrest man on domestic violence charges after three-hour standoff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend after a three-hour standoff took place between police and the suspect who self-barricaded himself inside a home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports that Colvin Rush surrendered himself around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after about three hours of...
