Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked.

Green Bay, which allowed an average of 140.6 yards on the ground entering the night, held Henry to 87 yards on 28 carries. However, the Titans' defense came through down the stretch, forcing two punts and two turnovers on downs over the Packers' final four possessions.

Green Bay (4-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 227 yards and a pair of scores to Christian Watson.

Watson, who snagged three touchdown receptions in last week's victory against Dallas, became the first Green Bay rookie with multiple TD catches in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954.

Tennessee opened the scoring with a touchdown on the game's first possession, as the Titans capped a eight-play, 83-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Dontrell Hilliard. Green Bay responded at the end of the quarter. On third-and-9 from the Tennessee 14, Rodgers caught the Titans with 12 players on the field and lofted a pass over coverage to Watson for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

The Titans missed the point-after following Henry's 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, which put Tennessee ahead 20-9 with 5:17 left in the third. Green Bay answered with an 8-yard TD pass from Rodgers to Watson and added a two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 20-17.

However, Tennessee zoomed down the field on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 63-yard drive with Tannehill's 16-yard touchdown pass to Hooper. The Titans stretched to seven games their streak of allowing 20 or fewer points and fewer than 80 rushing yards. Tennessee limited Green Bay to 56 yards on 19 carries.

Randall Cobb had six catches for 73 yards to lead Green Bay. Treylon Burks was Tennessee's leading receiver with seven catches for 111 yards. --Field Level Media

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills

Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December. Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3). Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
