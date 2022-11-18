ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe man captured after fleeing police in stolen van

By Ray Kisonas, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NK1QK_0jFhje2R00

A Monroe man was arrested after he fled police in a stolen van in an incident that began in Toledo.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported the man was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at I-75 rest area near LaPlaisance Road when a deputy spotted the van that had been reported stolen in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75 that entered the State of Michigan. Toledo Police reported the vehicle was a yellow 2014 GMC box van that was stolen. The driver reportedly failed to stop for police officers after being actively pursued within their jurisdiction. Upon reaching the State of Michigan border, Toledo Police discontinued its pursuit of the vehicle.

Within minutes of receiving the information, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Zielinski observed the GMC traveling northbound on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver exited the freeway at the Michigan Welcome Center-Rest Area on I-75 near LaPlaisance Road.

The driver, a 37-year-old from Monroe, was immediately taken into custody and arrested without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges of fleeing and eluding are being investigated by the Toledo Police Department.

Michigan State Police Troopers assisted at the scene. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending formal arraignment in First District Court.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7700.

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun

MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
TOLEDO, OH
Nationwide Report

46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
nbc24.com

One woman dead, three others hurt in Monroe County crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo died in a crash at 7:06 p.m. Saturday on South Telegraph Road, north of Samaria Road. Deputies say Shroyer and her passenger, Lamont D. Carter, 34, of Toledo were southbound on South Telegraph...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy