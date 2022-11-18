When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, Owensboro has tons of amazing, locally-owned stores that make it easy to find anything and everything you could possibly find on a Christmas List. Powered by Independence Bank and hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, you’ll have the chance to shop locally and score great deals for an entire week with Shop Owensboro, running November 26-December 3 this year. Head to Independence Bank Frederica Street for Shop Owensboro bags with coupons and great deals on November 26 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO