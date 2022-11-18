Read full article on original website
Old Hickory mutton pizza debuts at Azzip Pizza
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Azzip Pizza has a brand new pizza that is exclusive to Owensboro and is inspired by a local mainstay. Officials say with over 100 years of experience serving up award-winning BBQ, the Azzip team knew they were on to something special when Chef Blake Kollker and the Owensboro team started experimenting […]
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
WINDY HOLLOW BISCUIT HOUSE FRIENDSGIVING
A popular "spin-off" restaurant in Owensboro will embrace Friendsgiving on Wednesday, November 23rd, by offering a mostly traditional Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Here's what we can expect from the Windy Hollow Biscuit House that day:. Join us for Friendsgiving Buffet Lunch from 11am - 2pm (or while supplies last)....
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch
The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 25-27
When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, Owensboro has tons of amazing, locally-owned stores that make it easy to find anything and everything you could possibly find on a Christmas List. Powered by Independence Bank and hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, you’ll have the chance to shop locally and score great deals for an entire week with Shop Owensboro, running November 26-December 3 this year. Head to Independence Bank Frederica Street for Shop Owensboro bags with coupons and great deals on November 26 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank!
New Owensboro assisted living facility holds ribbon cutting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Held a ribbon cutting for a new facility. The celebration was for ‘Fern Terra’, an assisted living facility that focuses on providing better care and more amenities to residents. The facility has placed an emphasis on healthier living...
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic
Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
Some customers in McLean Co. experiencing low water pressure due to main break
McLEAN CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District located in NorthWest McLean County are seeing a disruption in service do to a water main break in Sebree . They say customers will have little water pressure the rest of Monday. Crews...
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With chilly temperatures expected overnight, the Daviess County government has issued Friday as a White Flag night. This happens when the temperature or wind chills meet 15 degrees or lower. The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
