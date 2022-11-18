Paris, Tenn.–Even Santa needs a Christmas present. Santa’s house arrived in downtown Paris this morning and has both a new look and a new location. Students at John Harrison’s shop class at Henry County High School added a ramp and railing to the house, which has been moved to the middle of the north court square and away from the traffic of the corner, where it had been located.

