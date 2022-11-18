Read full article on original website
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
Gary Lee Snow
Gary Lee Snow, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Gary was born Saturday, April 28, 1951, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Carlton D. Snow and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Snow. In addition to his parents: he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara J. Tyler, and Marion J. “Jackie” Roberts.
City Of Paris Thanksgiving Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022 and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022, and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. Thursday Sanitation routes will be run on Wednesday, November 23rd. There will be no Bulk pickup this week.
Santa House Arrives In Downtown Paris With New Look, New Location
Paris, Tenn.–Even Santa needs a Christmas present. Santa’s house arrived in downtown Paris this morning and has both a new look and a new location. Students at John Harrison’s shop class at Henry County High School added a ramp and railing to the house, which has been moved to the middle of the north court square and away from the traffic of the corner, where it had been located.
Turkey Giveaway At Patriot Express Mart Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Patriot Express Mart is holding a turkey drive and will be handing out 300 turkeys to anyone in need Tuesday, November 22. Owner Jay Sukhadia said the turkey giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Several businesses and private individuals have donated to make this happen. Coca-Cola has donated...
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
Jeffrey Alan Paschall
Mr. Jeffrey Alan Paschall, 61, of Paris, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at AHC of Paris. He was born August 19, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, to Walter Elvis Paschall and Bille June Jones Paschall, who preceded him in death. Jeff was a member of Manley’s Chapel Methodist Church. He worked...
LG Chem To Invest $3B For New Manufacturing Facility In Clarksville
LG Chem’s investment represents the single largest announced foreign direct investment in state history. Tennessee facility will be the largest cathode manufacturing facility in the U.S. Project is expected to create more than 850 new jobs. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development...
