Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Dip Y/Y
ANF - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year. However, both metrics surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains impressed with the improvement in sales trends amid a tough global macroeconomic landscape due to the strength of its...
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
HP (HPQ) Stock Gains as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) shares rose more than 2% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the personal computer and printer maker reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. HP reported non-GAAP earnings of 85 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which surpassed...
Dycom's (DY) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DY - Free Report) reported solid results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 29, 2022). The top and bottom lines surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth of the top five customers. Shares of DY lost...
Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
ADSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 27% year over year. The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which also matched the consensus mark. The figure grew 14% year over year. On...
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Improve Y/Y
URBN - Free Report) reported mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2023, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Also, earnings declined from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly level, while sales grew from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. Management highlighted...
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 10, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average.
BOK Financial (BOKF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
PAGS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
JBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.41%. A...
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
INTZ - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to loss of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
TSQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20.34%. A...
Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Stock Up on 33.3% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
BSVN - Free Report) gained 1.2% in response to its board of directors’ approval of a hike in the quarterly dividend. The new dividend of 16 cents per share represents a hike of 33.3% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 23, 2022.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd
PCB Bancorp (. PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days. Target Hospitality Corp. (. TH - Free Report) is a specialty rental and hospitality services...
4 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
LW - Free Report) , Tecnoglass (. HDSN - Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (. NECB - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
IDN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
HAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this organic and natural products...
VTEX (VTEX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VTEX (. VTEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days. Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus. Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote.
