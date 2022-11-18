Read full article on original website
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Disposes of Industrial Property for $25M
TRNO - Free Report) has announced the disposition of an industrial property encompassing roughly 86,000 square feet on 6.9 acres in Somerset, NJ, on Nov 17, 2022. The sale was carried out for around $25 million. Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of the company gained 1.44% on Nov 18 normal trading...
Snap These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors looking for healthy returns will benefit from stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolios. Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.
Luminex (LMNX) to Get Acquired by DiaSorin for Around $1.8B
Luminex Corporation is set to be acquired by the Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin S.p.A. for a price of $37 per share or approximately $1.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. Notably, Luminex has emerged as a leader in multiplexing technology — one of the fastest growing markets in the molecular space — with above 900 clients.
Wabtec (WAB) to Take Over Super Metal for Global Expansion
WAB - Free Report) , operating as Wabtec Corporation, reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Brazilian company Super Metal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Super Metal is a leading supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions supporting rail operations. The buyout will boost Wabtec’s Railway Maintenance...
Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
ADSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 27% year over year. The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which also matched the consensus mark. The figure grew 14% year over year. On...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
RAPT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)?
PJP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
3 Short-Term Government Bonds to Secure Your Portfolio
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.
HP (HPQ) Stock Gains as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) shares rose more than 2% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the personal computer and printer maker reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. HP reported non-GAAP earnings of 85 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which surpassed...
4 Top Stocks From the Flourishing Pollution Control Industry
With rapid urbanization and concerns over pollution-related health risks, increasing demand for pollution control equipment should drive growth in the Zacks Pollution Control industry. Stringent government actions to curb air pollution and industrial emissions act as a tailwind to the industry. While the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy for power generation poses a challenge to the industry, governments across the globe focusing on climate-change issues emerge as a catalyst for growth.
4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now
HTGC - Free Report) is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
4 Technology Mutual Funds to Invest in for the Future
The Federal Reserve has been on a relentless drive this year to raise interest rates and bring demand down. The market has seen a streak of 75 bps hikes announced by the central bank to rein in the four-decade-high inflation. One of the hardest-hit sectors has been technology. The S&P...
5 Securities and Exchanges Stocks to Gain From Increased Trading
ICE - Free Report) , CME Group (. MKTX - Free Report) . Increasing focus on accelerating their non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, infuses dynamism in the business profile of the industry players. However, alterations in investment patterns, and priorities and compliance with regulations pose challenges.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Should You Hold Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock for Now?
EEFT - Free Report) is well poised to grow on the back of digital efforts, global expansions and higher travel and entertainment-related spending. Its growing transaction volumes also bode well. However, rising operating costs can reduce its margin. Euronet Worldwide — with a market cap of $4.5 billion — is...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd
PCB Bancorp (. PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days. Target Hospitality Corp. (. TH - Free Report) is a specialty rental and hospitality services...
Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Colony Credit Real Estate came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying VeriSign (VRSN)
VRSN - Free Report) investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme...
