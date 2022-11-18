Read full article on original website
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Disposes of Industrial Property for $25M
TRNO - Free Report) has announced the disposition of an industrial property encompassing roughly 86,000 square feet on 6.9 acres in Somerset, NJ, on Nov 17, 2022. The sale was carried out for around $25 million. Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of the company gained 1.44% on Nov 18 normal trading...
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
RAPT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon
AMX - Free Report) , Orange S.A. (. CRNT - Free Report) might benefit in the long run on significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband...
Bet on These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
MCY - Free Report) , Employers Holdings, Inc. (. AVAV - Free Report) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (. LW - Free Report) are worth betting on now. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
4 Top Stocks From the Flourishing Pollution Control Industry
With rapid urbanization and concerns over pollution-related health risks, increasing demand for pollution control equipment should drive growth in the Zacks Pollution Control industry. Stringent government actions to curb air pollution and industrial emissions act as a tailwind to the industry. While the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy for power generation poses a challenge to the industry, governments across the globe focusing on climate-change issues emerge as a catalyst for growth.
5 Stocks Promising Abundant Gains This Thanksgiving Week
With the start of the Thanksgiving week, investors are bullish on U.S. stocks, given its history of strong market performance. This is especially true as the holiday-shortened week is usually a bullish feast for stock investors, even with low volumes, as consumer spending is expected to rise. Consumer spending is...
Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
ADSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 27% year over year. The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which also matched the consensus mark. The figure grew 14% year over year. On...
5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as China Covid Deaths Spark Concern
The U.S. equity markets declined in the past few trading sessions as fresh Covid-19 deaths in China sparked concerns regarding the resumption of market restrictions and strict measures to curb the spread of the infection. This put the brakes on a short-term rally witnessed in the past week driven by better-than-expected inflation data, which showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. However, the recent decline dented the hopes of a speedy recovery in the global economy and put the markets on tenterhooks.
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High
DXJ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $57.14/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest
Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for October came as a relief to U.S. stock markets, the situation is still far from out of the woods. In fact, most market watchers believe that further interest rate hikes remain in the pipeline. The Fed vowed to continue with its interest rate hiking strategy to curb high inflationary pressure, persisting at a 4-decade high.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Improve Y/Y
URBN - Free Report) reported mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2023, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Also, earnings declined from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly level, while sales grew from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. Management highlighted...
HP (HPQ) Stock Gains as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) shares rose more than 2% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the personal computer and printer maker reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. HP reported non-GAAP earnings of 85 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which surpassed...
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
