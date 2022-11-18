Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Wonderful Things! The Egyptian Revival Craze of the 1920s and 1930s
The Pasadena Senior Center will host a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 22, called “Wonderful Things! The Egyptian Revival Craze of the 1920s and 1930s,” presented by historian Eleanor Schrader, a professor at Santa Monica College where she teaches art history and architectural history. 100 years ago, on November...
pasadenanow.com
Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy Community Selects Pioneering Aerospace Mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its New School Namesake
The Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy community has voted, selecting pioneering aerospace mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its new school namesake! Jackson was one of a trio of African American “computers” – women who performed complex calculations that launched NASA’s space program – in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”
pasadenanow.com
San Gabriel Police Chief Eugene Harris to Lead Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez has chosen San Gabriel Police Chief Eugene Harris to lead the Pasadena Police Department. Harris will start with the City on Jan. 3. According to a statement released by the City on Monday. Harris met local reporters on Monday. He is the department’s first...
pasadenanow.com
Series IV of Rotating Public Art Program Launches, City Now Accepting Applications
The City is now accepting applications from professional artists and artist teams for the Series IV of the Rotating Public Art Program, Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Department announced recently. According to Paige’s announcement published in the City Manager’s weekly newsletter, applications will be accepted until...
pasadenanow.com
Bethany Christian School Welcome Over 200 Guests on Grandparents and Special Friends Day
Bethany Christian School (BCS) welcomed over 200 guests on campus for Grandparents and Special Friends Day on Friday. Everyone enjoyed singing, doing crafts, praying and eating with them! From providing occasional babysitting to raising them as their own, more and more grandparents are actively involved in the day-to-day life of their grandchildren. BCS shows its appreciation toward very meaningful people in their students’ lives other than their parents, the Grandparents and it brought smiles all around. The event was a huge hit!
pasadenanow.com
Controversial Project Heads Into Final Design Review
A project opposed by neighborhood groups and stymied by a Pasadena City Council vote has new life after changes propeled it through a renewed review process and positioned it for a Final Design Review by the City on Tuesday. The six-story, 90-unit multi-family residential project at 253 S. Los Robles...
pasadenanow.com
Reduce Joint Pain And ‘Walk With Ease’ During Pasadena Village Exercise-ful Program
Pasadena Village started a Walk with Ease Program this month which you can join to learn to walk safely and comfortably, motivate yourself to get in shape, and reduce arthritis or other joint pain. The program continues Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m., through Dec. 6. According to the...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission to Review Changes That Would Trim Size of Green Street Project
Pasadena’s Design Commission will deliberate on Tuesday on a recommendation from the Department of Planning and Community Development to approve changes to an earlier approved Concept Design Review for a construction project at 747 E. Green Street in Pasadena. The original plan was to construct a seven-story, 83,802 square-foot...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Support for the Affinity Project
I am the Executive Director of the Pasadena Senior Center. I am writing in support of the. Affinity Project at 465-577 S. Arroyo Parkway. Pasadena has a large population of older adults who are living alone and want/need to transition to assisted living and memory care facilities. Many are on...
pasadenanow.com
“Operation Gobble Gobble” Provides 500 Turkeys for 500 Tables
500 thankful Pasadena families will enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this week after the Mayor’s 19th annual “Operation Gobble Gobble” took place Saturday morning in Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall. The event is a partnership between local community groups and Ralphs/Food 4 Less. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR NOVEMBER 21, 2022 AT 4:30 P.M. WILL TAKE PLACE SOLELY BY VIDEOCONFERENCE/TELECONFERENCE. Computer or electronic devices, join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/161482446. Telephone only dial-in: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 161 482 446. Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Municipal Services. 4:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Open The Doors
The City Council is scheduled this week to receive some direction on returning to in-person meetings. Here’s the rundown, elected bodies have returned to in-person meetings. Mayor Victor Gordo is down. I’m not shocked Gordo is leading the call. After the pandemic shut everything down it was Gordo that...
pasadenanow.com
Jones Seeking Reappointment in District 3
Current District 3 Councilmember Justin Jones is seeking reappointment. Jones has pulled the necessary paperwork and is currently collecting signatures to once again qualify for the seat. “It has been an amazing experience to represent our community on the City Council,” Jones told Pasadena Now. “I’ve enjoyed listening to...
pasadenanow.com
Long-Range Forecast Predicts Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving Day in Pasadena
Pasadena will be spared the high winds and red flag alerts throughout much of LA County on Sunday as a strong Santa Ana wind event sweeps across Southern California, and the City of Roses could benefit from another predicted Santa Ana event around Thanksgiving that may boost daytime temperatures into the 80s.
pasadenanow.com
Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More
Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
pasadenanow.com
Police Department Could Get Additional Funds For More Training
The City Council will consider amending the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget by recognizing revenue and appropriations of $350,000 in the Police Department’s General Fund for use of force and de-escalation training. The funds are made available through the state’s board of state and community corrections. These funds...
pasadenanow.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in “grave condition,” sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by the Los...
pasadenanow.com
In Time for Thanksgiving Week Travel, Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 2 cents Monday to $5.296. The average price has dropped 44 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.198, including 3.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents less than one week ago and 57.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 59.5 cents more than one year ago.
pasadenanow.com
What a Game! USC Defeats UCLA, 48-45, in Rose Bowl
Caleb Williams threw for a career-high 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score leading USC to a 48-45 victory over UCLA Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl, assuring the Trojans of a berth in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. USC sophomore rush end Korey Foreman sealed...
pasadenanow.com
City to Tighten Security Alarm Systems Regulations
The Pasadena City Council will conduct first reading on Monday of a proposed ordinance that would amend provisions in the Pasadena Municipal Code that relate to security alarm systems. A draft of the proposed ordinance shows some of the significant changes. Among those, the City would now require an alarm...
Comments / 0