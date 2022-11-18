ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

By Ashley Carter
Bay News 9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack

A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy