Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
fox35orlando.com
Ready to buy? $30M mansion with 51-car garage for sale in Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
WESH
Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
Bay News 9
Club manager: 'Blessed' that alleged arsonist 'didn't go different a path'
Hours before Larry Neely, 30, was shot by Polk County deputies, he was allegedly throwing molotov cocktails onto a former classmate’s roof. Authorities said he was in Ybor City early Sunday morning behind the Ritz Ybor. What You Need To Know. Larry Neely, who was arrested by Polk County...
‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
disneydining.com
UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack
A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
WESH
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
