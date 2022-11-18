Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergNorwalk, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Volleyball Lands Four on AVCA All-Region Team
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a strong season that saw them return to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships, the Wheeling University Volleyball team now heads into the offseason as they look to build towards 2023. On Wednesday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) began their annual postseason awards release with the release of their AVCA All-Region Team. Four different Cardinals landed on the list, with Karly Niesen, Tylah Yeomans, and Allonda Watkins all making first team and Mady Winters earning Honorable Mention.
wucardinals.com
Niesen/Watkins Find Spot on NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship All-Tournament Team
Erie, PA. - Following Sunday night's NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Championship match between #1 Gannon and #2 Clarion, the NCAA announced its All-Tournament team for the 2022 Championship event. Although the Cardinals did not advance to the Championship match like they had hoped, they did land two players on the All-Tournament team. Redshirt Senior Outside Hitter Allonda Watkins and junior Setter Karly Niesen each made the list after impressive performances in both the Quarterfinals and the semifinal rounds.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Earns First Conference Win Over Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. – For the first time in 2022-23, the Wheeling Women's Basketball team (3-1, 1-1) took their home court inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. They got out to a fast start early on and were able to ride that to a 91-66 win in front of their home fans. It was their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the season as they put up 20+ points in two of the four quarters on the night.
wucardinals.com
Fast Start Not Enough as Men’s Basketball Falls to Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a tough road loss last time out, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-4, 0-2) returned home on Tuesday night looking to turn things around. The team got off to a fast start but weren't able to hold off Alderson Broaddus as they dropped a close one 79-75. The Cardinals got off to a fast start with 40 points in the first half, but it wasn't enough as they fall to 0-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Looks to Bounce Back in Home Opener Against Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a strong opening weekend, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) suffered a setback in their Mountain East Conference (MEC) opener, taking their first loss of the season. The Cardinals will look to bounce back as they take their home court for the first time during the 2022-23 season when they battle Alderson Broaddus with tip-off at 5:30 PM. The Cardinals won just two games on their home floor last season and will be looking to reverse that fortune as they bring conference play to the Alma Grace McDonough Center.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball Back Home for Conference Meeting with Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. - After playing their conference opener last weekend, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-3, 0-1) has officially started the run back to the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. They bring conference play to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for the first time on Tuesday when they host Alderson Broaddus at 7:30 PM. The Cardinals offense has spread the ball around the court effectively this season but is looking to put it all together on the court as they look for their first conference win of the season.
