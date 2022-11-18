Wheeling, W. Va. - After a strong opening weekend, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) suffered a setback in their Mountain East Conference (MEC) opener, taking their first loss of the season. The Cardinals will look to bounce back as they take their home court for the first time during the 2022-23 season when they battle Alderson Broaddus with tip-off at 5:30 PM. The Cardinals won just two games on their home floor last season and will be looking to reverse that fortune as they bring conference play to the Alma Grace McDonough Center.

