SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
pasadenanow.com
Long-Range Forecast Predicts Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving Day in Pasadena
Pasadena will be spared the high winds and red flag alerts throughout much of LA County on Sunday as a strong Santa Ana wind event sweeps across Southern California, and the City of Roses could benefit from another predicted Santa Ana event around Thanksgiving that may boost daytime temperatures into the 80s.
theavtimes.com
Freezing temps in the forecast, winter shelter to open in the AV
LANCASTER – With freezing temperatures forecast, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued Cold Weather Alert through Wednesday for the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens are forecast through Wednesday, Nov. 23, leading the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority to open local winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness. In the Antelope Valley, the LAHSA shelter is located at 45150 60th Street West in Lancaster (High Desert MACC), and can be reached by calling 661-723-4873.
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Barger Thanks Governor Newsom For Declaring State Of Emergency For Route Fire Repairs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Governor Gavin Newsom Monday for declaring a state of emergency, allowing state and federal funds to be used to help relieve the damage caused by the Route Fire. In a letter sent to Newsom Monday, Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs ...
Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A wind-driven brush fire near the I-5 Freeway quickly grew to major emergency status as it expanded to a large commercial building… Read more "Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway"
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces General Manager of Water and Power
City Manager Miguel Márquez has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP). Jackson will join the City’s executive team in early January 2023. Until then, Jeffrey Kightlinger will continue to serve as PWP’s interim general manager. Jackson has a long tenure in...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, real estate in the 90804
The Zaferia neighborhood in the 90804 area still retains a fairly unique vibe and has a robust business association assisting the area’s hundreds of shops, services and restaurants. The post ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, real estate in the 90804 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A body was found Sunday in the rubble of a commercial building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
