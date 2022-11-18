ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Long-Range Forecast Predicts Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving Day in Pasadena

Pasadena will be spared the high winds and red flag alerts throughout much of LA County on Sunday as a strong Santa Ana wind event sweeps across Southern California, and the City of Roses could benefit from another predicted Santa Ana event around Thanksgiving that may boost daytime temperatures into the 80s.
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Freezing temps in the forecast, winter shelter to open in the AV

LANCASTER – With freezing temperatures forecast, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued Cold Weather Alert through Wednesday for the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens are forecast through Wednesday, Nov. 23, leading the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority to open local winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness. In the Antelope Valley, the LAHSA shelter is located at 45150 60th Street West in Lancaster (High Desert MACC), and can be reached by calling 661-723-4873.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Ana wind event begins tonight

Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Barger Thanks Governor Newsom For Declaring State Of Emergency For Route Fire Repairs

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Governor Gavin Newsom Monday for declaring a state of emergency, allowing state and federal funds to be used to help relieve the damage caused by the Route Fire. In a letter sent to Newsom Monday,  Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces General Manager of Water and Power

City Manager Miguel Márquez has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP). Jackson will join the City’s executive team in early January 2023. Until then, Jeffrey Kightlinger will continue to serve as PWP’s interim general manager. Jackson has a long tenure in...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA

