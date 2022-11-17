ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Imago BioSciences Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.26% to 33,659.21 while the NASDAQ fell 1.08% to 11,025.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.50% to 3,945.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose by 0.7%...
‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. Here are 3 assets he likes instead

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. With the massive pullback in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the term “crypto winter” is now making headlines.
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Could Stay Vulnerable in Thanksgiving Week

What could slow or stop the bear onslaught in oil?. It’s a question crude traders are likely to be asking earnestly as the market dips on China COVID headlines and as oil prices slump again at the start of a new week that will be shorter due to the US Thanksgiving Holiday.
A Look Into Dow's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Dow's Inc. (NYSE:DOW) moved lower by 12.36%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Dow's has. According to the Dow's's most recent financial statement as reported on October 21, 2022, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.92 billion in long-term debt and $549.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.25 billion.
Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Bank of England recently bought £19.3 billion of U.K. government bonds to prevent a collapse in the country’s pension industry.

