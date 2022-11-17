Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.

