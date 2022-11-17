Read full article on original website
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
Virgin Atlantic CEO: 2022 revenue expected to beat 2019 with 20% less capacity
LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Virgin Atlantic said the airline expected its revenue this year to exceed 2019 even though it would fly 20% less capacity, but 2023 would be "tough". "It's been a very robust year, we've exceeded our plans," Shai Weiss told an industry conference on...
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) submits mining lease application for Flanagan Bore manganese deposits
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has submitted a mining lease application for the Flanagan Bore project that covers the FB3 and LR1 manganese deposits. The application incorporates proposed process infrastructure, laydowns, accommodation village and tails storage facility. On the Feasibility Study front, Black Canyon is also witnessing major developments. The company believes...
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) yet again delivers strong near surface gold results at Cue gold project
RC drilling at the Big Sky Deposit has again delivered strong near surface gold results in both infill and extensional drilling. New zones of mineralisation intersected outside the current Mineral Resource boundary during extensional drilling. RC drilling has re-started at Amarillo and Waratah and will then go on to test...
Contract caterer Compass expects 2023 profit growth to top 20%
(Reuters) - Contract caterer Compass Group on Monday forecast its profit growth to be more than 20% in 2023 and margins to be above 6.5%, after reporting a surge in financial year 2022 profit buoyed by new business wins and reopening of economies. The world's largest catering group more than...
(ASX:MRC) : Key strategic moves to tap mineral sand and battery mineral opportunities
Mineral Commodities Limited (ASX:MRC) enjoys exposure to an array of mineral sands and battery minerals-related projects in South Africa, Norway and Western Australia. Recently, the company announced its Five-Year Strategic Plan 2022–2026 to lay down its Environment, Sustainability and Governance focused growth strategy. In this video we discuss with Mr Jacob Deysel the CEO of Mineral Commodities about the company and it plans ahead.
Australian shares inch higher on healthcare, banking boost
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally in choppy trade on Monday, as gains in healthcare and banking indexes offset losses in commodities-linked stocks, with investors continuing to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve's future rate hike stance. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.1% to 7,159.2 points by 2350 GMT....
Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues
(Reuters) - Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.
UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, the company said in a filing made public Saturday. The news follows the company's recall on Friday of nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, which sent its shares down almost 3% to a near two-year low.
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $191.1 million. The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.40 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
Kalkine: How does Bitcoin work?
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of the...
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
UPDATE 2-TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) ,...
Kalkine Media explores three gold stocks to watch in November
So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index going up by 10% over a fortnight. Nevertheless, there are visible signs of losing momentum, with the falls noticed throughout equity markets. So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index...
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
India's JSW Steel says scrapping export tax helps competing globally
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" domestic companies compete in international markets amid a global slowdown in steel consumption, JSW Steel's finance chief, Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., told Reuters on Monday. India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel...
Imago BioSciences (IMGO) soared over 100 per cent today; Know why?
The IMGO stock was up over 105 per cent in the morning trading hours on Monday. Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) would acquire the biotechnology firm through a subsidiary. The total valuation of the acquisition deal would be about US$ 1.35 billion. The stock of the clinical-stage biotech firm, Imago...
