‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police
BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
wsgw.com
Bay City Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting
A state police trooper is on administrative leave following a shooting on November 6 in Bay City. Police were called to the Bayfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Monitor Township for a report of an assault. The suspect, 21-year-old Jonah Joseph, fled the scene in a silver Mercedes when police arrived, leading them on a chase through the county at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour. Police called off the pursuit for the public’s safety but later found the vehicle abandoned.
Saginaw woman pleads guilty to setting fire that consumed East Side garage, ‘85 Buick Regal
SAGINAW, M — Months after allegedly torching a garage on Saginaw’s East Side, a Saginaw woman had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for a felony’s dismissal. Eva M. Bennett, 21, on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner and pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.
kisswtlz.com
Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation
Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
WNEM
Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
WNEM
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
kisswtlz.com
Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting
A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.
Ithaca man dies after crashing into tree off South US-127
A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
wsgw.com
Four Arrested in Huron County Drug Bust
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people in a drug investigation. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Bartlett St. in Harbor Beach, which was the result of a lengthy joint investigation conducted by the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police into the sale of illegal drugs. Police seized methamphetamines and other evidence of narcotic sales. 56 year old Tommy Stinson was arrested, as well as a 35 year old male and 35 year old female from Deckerville on out of county drug related warrants, and a 32 year old male from Elkton on an unrelated warrant from out of county.
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks
SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
abc12.com
Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked. Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
wsgw.com
15-Year-Old Arrested after Fatal Shooting on Sunday
State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the Saginaw Major Case Unit, police were called to the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. where they say a 20-year-old man had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested following a search warrant at his residence in Saginaw.
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
