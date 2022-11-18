ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

City of Midland Reveals “Name the Plow” Contest Winners

Voting has closed and the results are in for Midland’s first “Name the Plow” contest. More than 300 names were initially submitted, and City Staff selected the top 20 for the community to vote on. With the votes counted, the city held a parade early Monday morning to reveal the winning names.
MIDLAND, MI
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI
Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting

A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.
FLINT, MI
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation

Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
SAGINAW, MI
Letter to the editor: The trampling of Matilda Dodge Wilson’s grave

Between 1926 and 1929, Meadow Brook Hall was built. For those who are not aware, Meadow Brook Hall is the former country estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred Wilson. It is the ninth largest home in the US and was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. I attended that 2012 ceremony, and it’s part of why I fell in love with Oakland University. I love the great estate and I love the history of it all. Whenever I get the opportunity to, I make my way out to the hall. But that is not the only thing that made the Wilson’s estate special. There was also the vast and expansive wilderness, which Matilda decided would be the perfect place for an institute of higher learning. Over the years, students and faculty have flocked to Oakland to enjoy not only the education but the nature and the history of it. But that is in danger, and that is because of the East Campus Development plan.
ROCHESTER, MI
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.

Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

