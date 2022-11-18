Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
City of Midland Reveals “Name the Plow” Contest Winners
Voting has closed and the results are in for Midland’s first “Name the Plow” contest. More than 300 names were initially submitted, and City Staff selected the top 20 for the community to vote on. With the votes counted, the city held a parade early Monday morning to reveal the winning names.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw City Council Welcomes New Councilwoman, Elects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Changes to the leadership of the Saginaw City Council has put some familiar faces in some new places. During Monday evening’s city council meeting, the council elected a mayor and mayor pro tem to serve for the next four years. Mayor Brenda F. Moore was unanimously reelected for her...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
kisswtlz.com
Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting
A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
kisswtlz.com
Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation
Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
The Oakland Post
Letter to the editor: The trampling of Matilda Dodge Wilson’s grave
Between 1926 and 1929, Meadow Brook Hall was built. For those who are not aware, Meadow Brook Hall is the former country estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred Wilson. It is the ninth largest home in the US and was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. I attended that 2012 ceremony, and it’s part of why I fell in love with Oakland University. I love the great estate and I love the history of it all. Whenever I get the opportunity to, I make my way out to the hall. But that is not the only thing that made the Wilson’s estate special. There was also the vast and expansive wilderness, which Matilda decided would be the perfect place for an institute of higher learning. Over the years, students and faculty have flocked to Oakland to enjoy not only the education but the nature and the history of it. But that is in danger, and that is because of the East Campus Development plan.
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
