FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marconews.com
No deductions, but Hurricane Ian may mean grace period for Lee and Collier taxpayers
Lee and Collier county property owners will receive their property tax bills starting this this week, ripping off a bandage against the background of monumental damage to property lying in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. The bills an undisputable affirmation of the types of damage inflicted by nature on buildings...
Fishery reportedly great in aftermath of Hurricane Ian, going down hill with spreading red tide
Should you pick up a fillet or two of locally harvested fish at the market this week?. We asked the Florida Department of Health, a tackle shop owner and a seafood purveyor if they would eat locally harvested seafood in the wake of hurricane Ian. Answers varied. Southwest Florida is...
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids
Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5
Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
MIHS' Bell earns literary awards
The Marco Island Historical Society recently announced that their curator of collections, Austin J. Bell, has been recognized by the Florida Writers Association (FWA) Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA) with gold and silver awards for two of his written works that illuminate the MIHS collections. The awards were announced at...
Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel
The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
