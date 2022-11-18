ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
GOODLAND, FL
Marconews.com

MIHS' Bell earns literary awards

The Marco Island Historical Society recently announced that their curator of collections, Austin J. Bell, has been recognized by the Florida Writers Association (FWA) Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA) with gold and silver awards for two of his written works that illuminate the MIHS collections. The awards were announced at...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel

The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
NAPLES, FL

