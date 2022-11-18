Read full article on original website
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
The Smallest Post Office in the United States is in Florida, and You Can Send a Specialized Postcard From ItL. CaneOchopee, FL
Skunk Ape Headquarters: A Unique Florida Attraction to Educate You About a Humanoid SasquatchL. CaneFlorida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Marconews.com
MIHS' Bell earns literary awards
The Marco Island Historical Society recently announced that their curator of collections, Austin J. Bell, has been recognized by the Florida Writers Association (FWA) Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA) with gold and silver awards for two of his written works that illuminate the MIHS collections. The awards were announced at...
Marconews.com
Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids
Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.
Madison Cawthorn(public use photo) Though Mr. Trump bought his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate in 1985, he didn’t officially make it his residence until after he lost the 2020 presidential election and moved in after leaving the White House.
Collier County Public School's presents a modified boundry plan
Due to Collier county's rapid growth, Collier County Public School's presents a modified plan for high school's after a new one will open in the fall and one for its middle schools
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
Marconews.com
Fishery reportedly great in aftermath of Hurricane Ian, going down hill with spreading red tide
Should you pick up a fillet or two of locally harvested fish at the market this week?. We asked the Florida Department of Health, a tackle shop owner and a seafood purveyor if they would eat locally harvested seafood in the wake of hurricane Ian. Answers varied. Southwest Florida is...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
northernpublicradio.org
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Marconews.com
‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5
Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
The Smallest Post Office in the United States is in Florida, and You Can Send a Specialized Postcard From It
When you think of a post office, you likely think of a utilitarian government building that is generously sized. After all, most post offices house post office boxes, employees who sort the mail, and clerks who sell stamps and help customers ship packages.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Waterway debris cleanup on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian
We’ve seen the debris lining the streets of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. But what about all the stuff you can’t see, like debris in or under the water?. On Friday, crews were on Fort Myers Beach working to remove debris from the waterways. The machines used to...
What you need to know as property tax bills arrive this month
Economic relief may be on the way for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel; None of Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/12/22 – 11/18/22.
