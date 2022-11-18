ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

MIHS' Bell earns literary awards

The Marco Island Historical Society recently announced that their curator of collections, Austin J. Bell, has been recognized by the Florida Writers Association (FWA) Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA) with gold and silver awards for two of his written works that illuminate the MIHS collections. The awards were announced at...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
GOODLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL

