pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces General Manager of Water and Power
City Manager Miguel Márquez has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP). Jackson will join the City’s executive team in early January 2023. Until then, Jeffrey Kightlinger will continue to serve as PWP’s interim general manager. Jackson has a long tenure in...
pasadenanow.com
Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy Community Selects Pioneering Aerospace Mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its New School Namesake
The Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy community has voted, selecting pioneering aerospace mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its new school namesake! Jackson was one of a trio of African American “computers” – women who performed complex calculations that launched NASA’s space program – in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Building Codes to be Updated to Align With State’s New Standards
The City Council on Monday will conduct a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would amend Title 14 of the Pasadena Municipal Code to align with the California Building Standards Commission’s new set of building codes, which are updated every three years. Local jurisdictions are required to adopt...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
pasadenanow.com
Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More
Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
pasadenanow.com
Author Howard Marc Chesley Visits Flintridge Preparatory School
Flintridge Preparatory School (FPS) thanks author Howard Marc Chesley, author of Prep Reads novel “Free Marcus Katz,” for generously spending time with the students over two days. Students had the opportunity to explore first person narrative writing in workshop sessions, learn more about Mr. Chesley’s writing process, and ask questions about the novel or writing. He also visited with the staff of “Folio,” FPS literary magazine, for a writing workshop.
spectrumnews1.com
LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program
The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
pasadenanow.com
City to Tighten Security Alarm Systems Regulations
The Pasadena City Council will conduct first reading on Monday of a proposed ordinance that would amend provisions in the Pasadena Municipal Code that relate to security alarm systems. A draft of the proposed ordinance shows some of the significant changes. Among those, the City would now require an alarm...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Support for the Affinity Project
I am the Executive Director of the Pasadena Senior Center. I am writing in support of the. Affinity Project at 465-577 S. Arroyo Parkway. Pasadena has a large population of older adults who are living alone and want/need to transition to assisted living and memory care facilities. Many are on...
pasadenanow.com
Reduce Joint Pain And ‘Walk With Ease’ During Pasadena Village Exercise-ful Program
Pasadena Village started a Walk with Ease Program this month which you can join to learn to walk safely and comfortably, motivate yourself to get in shape, and reduce arthritis or other joint pain. The program continues Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m., through Dec. 6. According to the...
pasadenanow.com
Series IV of Rotating Public Art Program Launches, City Now Accepting Applications
The City is now accepting applications from professional artists and artist teams for the Series IV of the Rotating Public Art Program, Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Department announced recently. According to Paige’s announcement published in the City Manager’s weekly newsletter, applications will be accepted until...
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, has provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites -- the Grand Hotel...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
luxury-houses.net
A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million
7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Barger Thanks Governor Newsom For Declaring State Of Emergency For Route Fire Repairs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Governor Gavin Newsom Monday for declaring a state of emergency, allowing state and federal funds to be used to help relieve the damage caused by the Route Fire. In a letter sent to Newsom Monday, Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs ...
