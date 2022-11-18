ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces General Manager of Water and Power

City Manager Miguel Márquez has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP). Jackson will join the City’s executive team in early January 2023. Until then, Jeffrey Kightlinger will continue to serve as PWP’s interim general manager. Jackson has a long tenure in...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy Community Selects Pioneering Aerospace Mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its New School Namesake

The Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy community has voted, selecting pioneering aerospace mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its new school namesake! Jackson was one of a trio of African American “computers” – women who performed complex calculations that launched NASA’s space program – in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More

Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Author Howard Marc Chesley Visits Flintridge Preparatory School

Flintridge Preparatory School (FPS) thanks author Howard Marc Chesley, author of Prep Reads novel “Free Marcus Katz,” for generously spending time with the students over two days. Students had the opportunity to explore first person narrative writing in workshop sessions, learn more about Mr. Chesley’s writing process, and ask questions about the novel or writing. He also visited with the staff of “Folio,” FPS literary magazine, for a writing workshop.
spectrumnews1.com

LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster

Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

City to Tighten Security Alarm Systems Regulations

The Pasadena City Council will conduct first reading on Monday of a proposed ordinance that would amend provisions in the Pasadena Municipal Code that relate to security alarm systems. A draft of the proposed ordinance shows some of the significant changes. Among those, the City would now require an alarm...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Support for the Affinity Project

I am the Executive Director of the Pasadena Senior Center. I am writing in support of the. Affinity Project at 465-577 S. Arroyo Parkway. Pasadena has a large population of older adults who are living alone and want/need to transition to assisted living and memory care facilities. Many are on...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Series IV of Rotating Public Art Program Launches, City Now Accepting Applications

The City is now accepting applications from professional artists and artist teams for the Series IV of the Rotating Public Art Program, Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Department announced recently. According to Paige’s announcement published in the City Manager’s weekly newsletter, applications will be accepted until...
PASADENA, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million

7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Barger Thanks Governor Newsom For Declaring State Of Emergency For Route Fire Repairs

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Governor Gavin Newsom Monday for declaring a state of emergency, allowing state and federal funds to be used to help relieve the damage caused by the Route Fire. In a letter sent to Newsom Monday,  Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

