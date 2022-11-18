ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Former anti-abortion activist alleges another Supreme Court leak in 2014: report

A former anti-abortion activist has claimed that long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the outcome of another decision involving contraception and religious freedom was leaked. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, reported by the New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck alleges that he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy