animalwellnessmagazine.com
7 herbs that support your senior dog
Senior dogs need extra help to keep them happy and healthy. Used under the guidance of your veterinarian, these seven herbs address a range of age-related issues in your canine companion. Caring for a senior dog can be a challenge. Older canines often suffer from arthritis, heart disease, GI issues,...
5 foods that reduce stress & improve sleep, according to nutritionists
Feeling stressed and tired? Try eating these 5 foods
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Nutrition — The Ultimate Gut & Heart-Friendly Fruit
Is an apple a day really good for you? You bet, thanks to all that apple nutrition has to offer. Did you know that apples and bananas are the most widely consumed fruits in the world? While berries usually get most of the credit when it comes to supplying antioxidants, apple nutrition is a close runner-up.
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Minnesota Daily
Ogren: Learn your metabolism, evolve your nutrition
Nutritional needs vary by sex, age, lifestyle, exercise routines and more, but our wellness education does not reflect that. “Eat less, exercise more” just isn’t the whole story. It’s no secret that obesity and metabolic disorders are on the rise in the United States. Currently, about 74%...
MedicineNet.com
Is Lifting Weights Best for Weight Loss? What About Cardio?
People who want to lose weight often think they have to choose between doing cardio or weights. They may think cardio makes them lose muscle or weights will make them bulk up. So, which one is the best? Is there some magical mix of both to drop weight?. The truth...
Medical News Today
How and why to try chair exercises
Chair exercises are an alternative way to get physically fit and strengthen certain areas of the body. They are most beneficial for individuals with mobility problems. for improving health. However, some individuals may find this more difficult due to mobility difficulties or other health issues. In this article, we provide...
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Goodbye Bugs, Hello Pest Free Garden: Pest Control Tips and Tricks in Your Garden
Are you struggling to keep the bugs out of your garden? Do you find yourself constantly spraying pesticides or other chemicals in an attempt to keep your plants safe?. If so, you’re not alone. Many gardeners face pest problems every year. But don’t worry – there are ways to control pests without using harsh chemicals.
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
pethelpful.com
Precious Rescue Dog's Unique Eye Appareance Has Us Falling in Love
In a world with such a high population, it is hard for anyone to be truly unique. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to be authentically you and embrace your quirks. Let people love you for who you are, like this one pup who has a rare appearance to her eyes that is capturing hearts on the internet.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Beets?
Beets are packed with nutrients. But as healthy as they are for humans, are beets safe for dogs? Yes, they are, when served fresh and in moderation. Beets are found in some commercial dog foods. Are Beets Good for Dogs?. Beets are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including Vitamin...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Useful Cooking Tips for Busy Moms
Cooking is one of the most important life skills that you can learn. It not only allows you to prepare your own food but also teaches you about the process of cooking and how to work with different ingredients. However, cooking can be time-consuming, especially if you’re trying to cook...
Heavy Weight Training is an Important Element for New (and Expecting) Moms
Becoming a mother requires lots of lifting, and I’m not talking about dumbbells. From carrying your children, groceries, car seats, strollers, and a baby bump when pregnant, being a mom calls for a strong body. In past years, expectant mothers have been given the instructions to take a load...
Humane Society of Tulsa pet pantry & vaccination clinic
The clinic is free and pet parents don't even have to get out of the car! People can get food, shots and other things to help their pets.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Why Puzzles Are Great For Stress Relief
There’s a high probability you interacted with puzzles at one point in your life. It could have been one of your favorite cartoons, a Disney star, or a classic car. Most of the time, you do puzzles to pass the time with your friends. But did you know that puzzles aid in stress relief? Sounds intriguing, right?
Cold Weather Care for Your Pup with Painful Joints
Cold weather often puts a spring in the step of young, frisky dogs. But for older dogs with painful joints, falling temperatures make any movement difficult. Frequently dismissed as a normal part of a dog’s aging process, joint stiffness may be a sign of osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease (DJD).
Harvard Health
Can a multivitamin keep your brain healthy?
A new study suggests that a daily multivitamin might improve memory in older adults. Millions of people take a multivitamin each day. Some believe it’s a sort of insurance in case their diet is missing some essential nutrient. Others believe it will ward off disease by boosting immunity, improving brain health, or regulating metabolism. It’s easy to see where these ideas come from: ads tout wide-ranging health benefits, even though most offer little or no evidence to back up the claims.
Should You Try the 5:2 Diet? Here's What Dietitians Think of This Popular Weight Loss Method
If you’re trying to lose weight, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked into—or at least heard about—intermittent fasting. With intermittent fasting, eating is restricted to a specific timeframe. For example, one popular way of putting this into practice is having an eight-hour window to eat while the other 16 hours are spent fasting.
