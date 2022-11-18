Read full article on original website
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
Uptown Jackson getting in the Christmas spirit
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through Uptown Jackson you will notice the streets are looking a little more festive. That’s thanks to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and volunteers who took the time to dress up the heart of the city with some Christmas decorations. Janna Clifton...
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.
BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams
Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau
No trash pick up on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Thursday, November 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Residents whose garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28. Then, Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, November 29.
20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2. According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your photo taken with Santa, check out...
‘Merry Main Street Mile’ fun run kicks off Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade Dec. 4
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - New this year, Uptown Jackson will host a fun run through the parade route before the Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4. Called the Merry Main Street Mile, it starts at 4:30 p.m. The route is right at a mile. Organizers say participants will get a...
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will...
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
