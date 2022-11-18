Read full article on original website
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
NC State QB Ben Finley provides second-half spark for Pack in 25-10 loss at Louisville
N.C. State and Louisville played for 60 minutes Saturday on a windy, brutally cold day at Cardinal Stadium. But the game, more or less, might have been decided in 15 seconds. That’s how long it took Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan to scoop up the ball on a kickoff, veer back across the field and motor 98 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Winning 101: Dawn Staley, USC maintain success against other elite WBB programs
No. 1 South Carolina’s heavyweight matchup against No. 2 Stanford was a nationally televised game played in front of a sold-out crowd in Maples Pavilion. Fans tuned in on an NFL Sunday to watch the best two teams in women’s college basketball go at it, and the game lived up to the hype with a 76-71 South Carolina overtime victory.
Mick Cronin takes an unforgiving stance after UCLA's winless Vegas weekend
Mick Cronin could be heard addressing his team after its game Sunday, and there was nothing unusual about that. Except that he was two rooms over. Multiple walls separating reporters from the interview room and UCLA’s locker room inside T-Mobile Arena — with a media work room sandwiched in between — were no match for the coach’s booming voice, which carried through the barriers to convey his feelings.
OT thriller! South Carolina outlasts Stanford in WBB clash of the titans
South Carolina and Stanford added another tight game to its budding rivalry Sunday. The No. 1 Gamecocks overcame a 12-point deficit at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion and found a way to win the game in overtime, holding on for a 76-71 victory. The Gamecocks (4-0) led Sunday’s game for a...
