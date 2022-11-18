ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards

Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
CAMDEN, SC
Winning 101: Dawn Staley, USC maintain success against other elite WBB programs

No. 1 South Carolina’s heavyweight matchup against No. 2 Stanford was a nationally televised game played in front of a sold-out crowd in Maples Pavilion. Fans tuned in on an NFL Sunday to watch the best two teams in women’s college basketball go at it, and the game lived up to the hype with a 76-71 South Carolina overtime victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
Mick Cronin takes an unforgiving stance after UCLA's winless Vegas weekend

Mick Cronin could be heard addressing his team after its game Sunday, and there was nothing unusual about that. Except that he was two rooms over. Multiple walls separating reporters from the interview room and UCLA’s locker room inside T-Mobile Arena — with a media work room sandwiched in between — were no match for the coach’s booming voice, which carried through the barriers to convey his feelings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

