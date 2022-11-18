Read full article on original website
What’s The Good News for November 2022?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?. It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you...
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey’s office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall...
IDOT: Drive sober and wear seatbelts during Thanksgiving travel
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Many Illinoisans will be hit the road Wednesday to visit family or friends for Thanksgiving. However, drivers should also be on the lookout for people driving dangerously on Blackout Wednesday. The unofficial holiday has become more popular over recent years as college students and young professionals go...
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest lake effect snow event in New York dropped four to seven feet of snow off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. What exactly is lake effect snow, and why did so much snow fall?. The NOAA Glossary defines lake effect snow as snow showers...
This Week in Weather History: Winter Storm Nov. 20-21, 2015
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The winter of 2015-2016 started out very active. The first snowfall of the season came November 20 and 21. Snowfall measuring 1-3″ fell in our southern counties. Farther north, 6-10″ or more fell during the first snowfall of the season. Watch the video...
