Some major highways still closed as snowstorm continues
(Friday morning, we spoke with AAA’s Elizabeth Carey. She said that AAA has received numerous calls since Midnight. Watch the interview in the video above.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are the current closures resulting from the snowstorm hitting western New York:
- Maple Street from Girard Avenue to Meadow Drive ( East Aurora )
- Route 219 from I-90 to Springville
As of Saturday evening, the NYS Thruway Authority lifted travel bans on the I-90 between exit 53 and 59 to all traffic, along with the commercial travel ban on the I-90, from exit 46 to exit 61.
According to Buffalo police, the Skyway was reopened in both directions after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in parts of the area.
A number of lake-effect snow warnings remain in effect across western New York.
