Buffalo, NY

Some major highways still closed as snowstorm continues

By Evan Anstey
 6 days ago
(Friday morning, we spoke with AAA’s Elizabeth Carey. She said that AAA has received numerous calls since Midnight. Watch the interview in the video above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are the current closures resulting from the snowstorm hitting western New York:

  • Maple Street from Girard Avenue to Meadow Drive ( East Aurora )
  • Route 219 from I-90 to Springville

As of Saturday evening, the NYS Thruway Authority lifted travel bans on the I-90 between exit 53 and 59 to all traffic, along with the commercial travel ban on the I-90, from exit 46 to exit 61.

According to Buffalo police, the Skyway was reopened in both directions after 5 p.m. Saturday.

CLOSINGS | See our full list of closures across WNY here.

Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in parts of the area.

A number of lake-effect snow warnings remain in effect across western New York.

4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

