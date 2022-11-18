ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Truist invests $7M in Virginia Community Capital

Supports fund aiding women- and minority-owned small businesses. Virginia Community Capital received a $7 million investment from Truist Financial Corp. to support the organization’s Economic Equity Fund, a loan fund to expand access to capital and technical assistance for women- and minority-owned small businesses. VCC’s equity fund was launched...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
VIRGINIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk

A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk. ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.
NORFOLK, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations

Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy