Virginia Business
Truist invests $7M in Virginia Community Capital
Supports fund aiding women- and minority-owned small businesses. Virginia Community Capital received a $7 million investment from Truist Financial Corp. to support the organization’s Economic Equity Fund, a loan fund to expand access to capital and technical assistance for women- and minority-owned small businesses. VCC’s equity fund was launched...
theriver953.com
Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WTVR-TV
Happy Scratcher-Days Sweepstakes: Win 50 holiday scratcher tickets from the Virginia Lottery!
Happy Scratcher-Days from our friends at the Virginia Lottery! Fill out the form below to enter to win one of four great prizes. Each prize contains 50 holiday scratcher tickets — enough for you to enjoy or give as gifts. The holidays are the perfect time to play so hurry, enter now and spread the word!
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
Augusta Free Press
Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk
A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk. ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS New York
For November 2022, 10 On Your Side was welcomed on board USS New York (LPD-21).
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight
The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
princessanneindy.com
Annual Beach Ride in Sandbridge supports Virginia Beach police mounted patrol
SANDBRIDGE — Horses and their riders from Virginia and North Carolina took to the beach in Sandbridge on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the annual Beach Ride in support of the Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol Unit. The ride started at Little Island Park & Fishing Pier, and headed north...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
