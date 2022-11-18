ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Aaron Carter Looked 'Extremely Tired' & Physically Unstable Days Before His Death, Reveals Late Singer's Manager

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
MEGA

Yet another member of Aaron Carter 's inner circle is speaking out about the late pop star's warning signs in the days leading up to his death .

“He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” the 34-year-old's manager, Taylor Helgeson , admitted to a news publication of the last time he saw the "I Want Candy" singer before he was found drowned in his bathtub on Saturday, November 5.

MEGA

Carter's manager explained in an interview published Thursday, November 17, that he met with the troubled artist in the music studio just two days before the tragedy — with plans to begin working on a new album together.

Upon arrival, Helgeson was shocked by Carter's frail and visibly unstable appearance .

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working," the "I'm All About You" singer's manager explained. "He looked like he needed [someone] to be taking care of him.”

MEGA

“He didn’t seem okay,” the Big Umbrella Management Exec continued, adding, “now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that.

AARON CARTER TEXTED A MODEL TO COME OVER IN HOURS LEADING UP TO UNTIMELY DEATH: REPORT

“He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months . He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him,” Helgeson revealed about Carter — who he believed was doing well mentally in the week before he was found unconscious in his bathtub beside cans of compressed air and prescription pills.

MEGA

Despite the crippling evidence surrounding Carter's possible cause of death, Helgeson remains unconvinced that the Popstar actor wanted to commit suicide .

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the manager expressed. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

“We were proposing [what] would have been … three months in Utah just on detoxing and kind of formulating new physical habits within your body,” Helgeson revealed about the famed teenage pop icon — who planned to admit himself into rehab in September in order to regain custody of his 1-year-old son, Prince .

GRIEVING FRIEND CLAIMS AARON CARTER WAS 'EXTREMELY OPTIMISTIC' FOR THE FUTURE IN HEARTBREAKING FINAL CONVERSATION

“[Carter] was saying, ‘I’m going to get my kid back and then I’m going to do this ,’ and I was saying, ‘If you do this, I’m definitely going to get you your kid back,’ and that was the disagreement,” his manager continued. Helgeson didn't clarify what their apparent "disagreement" was about.

Carter shared his child with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin . Prince remains in the custody of Martin's mother due to domestic and substance abuse issues.

@missmelaniemartinx/Instagram

Helgeson also revealed that he encouraged Carter to create a will earlier this year to no avail.

“I was like, ‘You need a will,’ so I reached out to my publicist at that time, and I had asked her to help with getting the paperwork,” the manager stated. “And so we started getting that together and we got the paperwork out and it never got signed . It never got filled out.”

Helgeson concluded his interview by confirming that Carter's team remains focused on "grieving" and has pushed back any plans to release his unfinished memoir nor any previously recorded music with the priority being on ensuring that Prince has the best care and support.

Page Six interviewed Helgeson about Carter.

