Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’
Retiring amid the current economic and financial uncertainty can feel like walking through a minefield of potential problems. Anita Cowles planned to be on a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant cities, sprawling palaces, and medieval fortresses thousands of miles away from her Alabama hometown.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
msn.com
Market Volatility Increases Slightly After S&P 500 Records Weekly Loss
The S&P 500 index settled higher on Friday in a choppy session, as investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Fed officials about interest rate increases. Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) jumped over 7% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. Majority of the sectors on...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Cardano New Price Predictions Are Out
It’s just been revealed that there are new price targets out for Bitcoin and Cardano. Check out the latest reports about the prices of these digital assets below. The popular crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 15, 2022
Gold reached the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance area. Gold prices managed to reach the $1,780 – $1,800 area today or completed the bullish target. At the current time, the price will test the resistance area and the daily SMA 200. If the price get rejected with strong bearish momentum then it could move lower to retest $1,680 – $1,700.
FXDailyReport.com
