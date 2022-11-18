ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Spain to announce details on mortgage relief measures next Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdzYk_0jFgqDMO00

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish government expects to unveil details of mortgage relief measures to help vulnerable households and middle-class clients cope with rising borrowing costs on such loans at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the economy minister said.

Nadia Calvino told reporters on Friday the government and banks were finalising work on expanding and improving an existing industry-wide code of good practice for that purpose.

"I hope that in the next few hours we will reach an agreement so that we can present it on Tuesday," Calvino said during a joint news conference with European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

Calvino said the government and lenders were also working on measures to support middle-class families that may be at risk as a result of an accelerated rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank translating into higher mortgage rates.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New Zealand well-placed to weather tough 2023 - finance minister

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the world economy faced a "year of reckoning" in 2023 but the small island nation is well-placed to fend off trouble among trading partners given its robust growth and a stable financial system.
Reuters

Factbox-Italy's government approves 2023 budget, key points

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed.
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Reuters

Moldova warns of acute crisis as powers pledge more support

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moldova warned its people on Monday to brace for a harsh winter as it was facing an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent with Russia's war in Ukraine threatening energy supplies and pushing up prices.
Reuters

Russia eases capital movement controls

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will in some cases allow authorised banks and state development bank VEB to export the equivalent of $10,000 in foreign currency cash, it said on Monday, further easing capital controls.
Reuters

Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
Reuters

Reuters

650K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy