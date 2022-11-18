Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL KICK-OFF TIME, TICKET INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY
INDIANA, Pa. —The IUP football team opens the 2022 NCAA DII playoffs with a home matchup against Ashland on Saturday, November 26. Kickoff at Miller Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. Any fan purchasing a ticket to the football game against Ashland can attend the IUP men’s basketball game...
wccsradio.com
TORTORELLA SAYS BROWN, STEWART ARE “QUESTIONABLE” FOR PLAYOFF GAME
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella talked about the week of rest the Crimson Hawks enjoyed thanks to a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, and about ramping up for this week’s challenge against Ashland.
wccsradio.com
IUP AND ASHLAND TO BATTLE IN SUPER REGION ONE
After Saturday’s action, IUP is set to play Ashland on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. Fourth-seeded Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13. In the other quarterfinal games, Shepherd knocked off New Haven, 16-13, to set up a game this Saturday...
wccsradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA TO RETURN TO MANSION PARK
Newly-crowned District 6 Class A champion Northern Cambria will take on District 4 champion Canton in the state football quarterfinals this weekend. The PIAA announced the bracket yesterday, with the 10-3 Colts returning to Mansion Park in Altoona against the 12-1 Warriors on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Canton averages...
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD GETS UPDATE ON REUNIFICATION PLANS
On Monday night, the Marion Center School Board received an update on reunification plans. The district is teaming up with Indiana, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and Penns Manor School Districts for training with the “I Love You Guys” group concerning plans during times where students need to be evacuated off site, according to Superintendent Clint Weimer.
wccsradio.com
WILLIAM GACH, 83
William “Herb” Eugene Gach, 83, of Cherry Tree, PA died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. The son of Tony and Margaret (Yonascho) Gach, he was born on December 13, 1938 in Indiana, PA. On March 19, 1959 he married the former Leona...
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board will meet for a combined work and voting session tonight. On the agenda is approval of two trips. One of them is a trip for the marching band to Walt Disney World for a week in February of next year, while the other is for the sixth grade class to Herhsey Park in May of next year. The board will also hear the first reading of three revised policies. They deal with non-school organizations, groups or individuals; dissemination of non-school materials; and district distribution of literature forms.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY WITH SEVERAL CALLS
Indiana County first responders were busy on Sunday and early this morning with several different calls reported. A car fire was reported on Fire Tower Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department said that a Volkswagen Jetta caught fire for unknown reasons and was completely destroyed. Nothing else was damaged and no injuries were reported.
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO REDUCE PRICE OF UNLEADED 88 GAS DURING THANKSGIVING
Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.
wccsradio.com
JEAN FILIPOVICH, 92
Jean Filipovich, 92, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. The daughter of Allen and Vernie Mae (Conner) Allshouse, she was born October 26, 1930 in Creekside, PA. Jean married her sweetheart John Donald Filipovich, Sr. on June 25, 1955 at the St. Bernard Church. During...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
DUI ARREST STEMS FROM CRASH ON SUNDAY MORNING
State police have released more details on what was reported by Indiana County 911 as a call for utility lines down yesterday morning. Troopers say that they were called out at 4:35 AM to a report of a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at 130 Stormer Road in White Township. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Ressler of Indiana, was the driver at the time of the crash and was under the influence of alcohol. While he was arrested for DUI, police found a pistol on his person, and that the pistol’s serial number was obliterated.
wccsradio.com
JURY SELECTION STARTS TODAY FOR THREE TRIALS
Jury selection is scheduled for today for three trials that are on the schedule for Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with drug- and firearm-related crimes over Homecoming weekend last year. Court documents say 21-year-old Elijah Page is due in court this morning for jury selection. He...
wccsradio.com
BARTLEBAUGH CASE TRUDGES ON
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco has granted a defense motion to delay a motions hearing for homicide defendant Matthew Bartlebaugh until January 18th. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is accused of killing his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, on January 1st, 2020. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Indiana Borough Police reported two incidents of public drunkenness early Friday morning. The first incident was reported at 12:29 AM in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. When Indiana Borough Police reported to the scene, they discovered 39-year-old Meghan Duncan in an intoxicated state. A citation for public intoxication was filed with District Judge Guy Haberl.
Comments / 0