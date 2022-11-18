ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
WTHI

Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Long term control plan - Terre Haute Sewer

City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan. City officials present proposed changes to the Long Term Control Plan. It is a plan that targets the city's combined sewage overflow.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHI

Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
WTHI

local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Allen County Friday morning, according to the Allen County Department of Homeland Security. The department urges drivers to slow down and to give themselves extra time as snow falls across parts of northeast Indiana. Throughout the morning,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy