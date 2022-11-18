Read full article on original website
WTHI
The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education. The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
WTHI
Community Blood Drive set for December 13 at Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming blood drive is your chance to help save a life and maybe score a football in the process. The Community Blood Drive is set to take place at the Terre Haute Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute on December 13. All you have to do is go through the front doors.
WTHI
Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
WTHI
Long term control plan - Terre Haute Sewer
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan. City officials present proposed changes to the Long Term Control Plan. It is a plan that targets the city's combined sewage overflow.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $100,000 for the community in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is taking time to appreciate its members after a massive charitable year. The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are a group that just keeps on giving! With three big rides this year, they raised over $100,000 for the community!. On Sunday, the group...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHI
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
WTHI
Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
WTHI
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Allen County Friday morning, according to the Allen County Department of Homeland Security. The department urges drivers to slow down and to give themselves extra time as snow falls across parts of northeast Indiana. Throughout the morning,...
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
WTHI
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
WTHI
Terre Haute man in court, accused of beating a woman with her own gun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Chauncey Thornton on Friday. Police say Thornton was going through a woman's car. When the woman realized this, she took her gun and went to confront Thornton. Police said Thornton shoved the woman, took her gun, and beat her...
