IUP MEN’S RUGBY ADVANCES TO FINAL FOUR
It was a busy weekend for the third-seeded IUP Men’s Rugby team as they defeated two opponents to move on to the National Collegiate Rugby Final Four. On Friday, the Crimson Hawks fell behind Marist, 15-12, at halftime, but went on a rally throughout the second half to win, 41-18. The win clinched a spot in the Elite Eight on Sunday against fourth-seeded Vermont, a 31-18 winner over Miami (Ohio).
IUP AND ASHLAND TO BATTLE IN SUPER REGION ONE
After Saturday’s action, IUP is set to play Ashland on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. Fourth-seeded Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13. In the other quarterfinal games, Shepherd knocked off New Haven, 16-13, to set up a game this Saturday...
TORTORELLA SAYS BROWN, STEWART ARE “QUESTIONABLE” FOR PLAYOFF GAME
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella talked about the week of rest the Crimson Hawks enjoyed thanks to a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, and about ramping up for this week’s challenge against Ashland.
IUP TO PLAY ASHLAND IN D2 PLAYOFFS
In college football, Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13, to set up a second-round Super Region One playoff game next Saturday against IUP at George P. Miller Stadium. The No. 12-ranked Eagles (10-1) fell behind on an early field goal but tied it with a field goal of their own early in the second quarter. Ashland quarterback Austin Brenner shook off two interceptions to run for a score and throw for another before another field goal in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA TO RETURN TO MANSION PARK
Newly-crowned District 6 Class A champion Northern Cambria will take on District 4 champion Canton in the state football quarterfinals this weekend. The PIAA announced the bracket yesterday, with the 10-3 Colts returning to Mansion Park in Altoona against the 12-1 Warriors on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Canton averages...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA CLAIMS FIRST DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Northern Cambria Colts won their first District 6 football championship on the strength of two fourth-quarter touchdowns, defeating Heritage Conference rival Penns Manor, 12-6, on Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park. Quarterback Max Hill rushed 28 times for 110 yards for the Comets, who totaled 208 rushing yards...
IUP CHALKS UP ANOTHER ROAD WIN
The IUP men’s basketball team has started the season with three road games in their first four times out, and they are 4-0 after Saturday’s win over a nationally-ranked opponent, Walsh. Jack Benedict has the game story.
WILLIAM GACH, 83
William “Herb” Eugene Gach, 83, of Cherry Tree, PA died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. The son of Tony and Margaret (Yonascho) Gach, he was born on December 13, 1938 in Indiana, PA. On March 19, 1959 he married the former Leona...
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board will meet for a combined work and voting session tonight. On the agenda is approval of two trips. One of them is a trip for the marching band to Walt Disney World for a week in February of next year, while the other is for the sixth grade class to Herhsey Park in May of next year. The board will also hear the first reading of three revised policies. They deal with non-school organizations, groups or individuals; dissemination of non-school materials; and district distribution of literature forms.
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY WITH SEVERAL CALLS
Indiana County first responders were busy on Sunday and early this morning with several different calls reported. A car fire was reported on Fire Tower Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department said that a Volkswagen Jetta caught fire for unknown reasons and was completely destroyed. Nothing else was damaged and no injuries were reported.
HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY
Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
SHEETZ TO REDUCE PRICE OF UNLEADED 88 GAS DURING THANKSGIVING
Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.
JEAN FILIPOVICH, 92
Jean Filipovich, 92, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. The daughter of Allen and Vernie Mae (Conner) Allshouse, she was born October 26, 1930 in Creekside, PA. Jean married her sweetheart John Donald Filipovich, Sr. on June 25, 1955 at the St. Bernard Church. During...
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
BARTLEBAUGH CASE TRUDGES ON
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco has granted a defense motion to delay a motions hearing for homicide defendant Matthew Bartlebaugh until January 18th. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is accused of killing his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, on January 1st, 2020. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
