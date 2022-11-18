Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO