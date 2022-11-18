ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville

Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – One Person Pulled From Fiery Crash

Scioto Township – No one was hurt in a vehicle crash, because of an innocent bystander who happened to come at the right time. At 4:12pm a 911 call was received by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept on a car fire in the area of 13800 Matville Rd, Orient. A good samaritan driving by stopped to help the driver out of the vehicle which had caught fire. Upon arrival the Scioto Twp Fire Dept quickly began to extinguish the now fully engulfed 2008 Jeep Commander.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting

ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

