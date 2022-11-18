ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

NBC 2

Successful meal distribution kick off Thanksgiving week in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thanksgiving is just days away and the community is coming together yet again as we recover from Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, in Fort Myers Lou Pendas, the CEO of the Lous Pendas Law Firm held his 14th annual turkey giveaway. Lines of people wrapped around his business in Fort Myers. He says right now more than ever is the time to give back.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community

In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going

Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Salvation Army building destroyed during Hurricane Ian

The Salvation Army is there to help during times of crisis, but after Hurricane Ian walloped Sarasota County, the volunteers there were left needing a helping hand of their own. Their, Lt. Col. Michele Matthews, explained that their distribution center had just been renovated before the storm and they're determined to rebuild again.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Family Takes Action To Help Island They Love Recover From Ian

Hurricane Ian left behind extensive damage to Sanibel Island, a place widely known for its amazing shelling, white-sand beach and focus on preserving nature and protecting wildlife. While the island is recovering from the storm, two people took action early on from a distance. The mother-daughter duo Kristin and Carol...
SANIBEL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Magic of Lights show brings Christmas cheer to Collier County

The night sky in Collier County was lit with Christmas cheer as two million lights bathed the Collier Fairgrounds with a holiday glow. The Magic of Lights show is in Collier County for the first time ever. “We’re just down here looking for a place to celebrate with family,” said...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
