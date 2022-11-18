Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Successful meal distribution kick off Thanksgiving week in Southwest Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thanksgiving is just days away and the community is coming together yet again as we recover from Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, in Fort Myers Lou Pendas, the CEO of the Lous Pendas Law Firm held his 14th annual turkey giveaway. Lines of people wrapped around his business in Fort Myers. He says right now more than ever is the time to give back.
Kiwanis hold beachside Thanksgiving party
Saturday, the group organized a beach Thanksgiving party, where the public could gather together for some fun.
usf.edu
Southwest Florida groups are promoting Thanksgiving meal giveaways for Ian recovery
Some charitable groups in Southwest Florida are getting donations for Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the middle of recovery from Hurricane Ian devastation. Some see it as a way to take joy in the holiday, while others dealing with severe damage or destruction from Ian say they're having trouble getting into a holiday mood.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community
In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
WINKNEWS.com
Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going
Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
fox13news.com
Salvation Army building destroyed during Hurricane Ian
The Salvation Army is there to help during times of crisis, but after Hurricane Ian walloped Sarasota County, the volunteers there were left needing a helping hand of their own. Their, Lt. Col. Michele Matthews, explained that their distribution center had just been renovated before the storm and they're determined to rebuild again.
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
santivachronicle.com
Family Takes Action To Help Island They Love Recover From Ian
Hurricane Ian left behind extensive damage to Sanibel Island, a place widely known for its amazing shelling, white-sand beach and focus on preserving nature and protecting wildlife. While the island is recovering from the storm, two people took action early on from a distance. The mother-daughter duo Kristin and Carol...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
northernpublicradio.org
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Pine Island benefit concert happening today
The Rebuild Pine Island Concert Benefit is happening today from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Fine Swine Field
North Port man in need of a kidney
A North Port man says a kidney donation for the holidays could help him reach this goal. Find out more about how you can help.
WINKNEWS.com
Magic of Lights show brings Christmas cheer to Collier County
The night sky in Collier County was lit with Christmas cheer as two million lights bathed the Collier Fairgrounds with a holiday glow. The Magic of Lights show is in Collier County for the first time ever. “We’re just down here looking for a place to celebrate with family,” said...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
WINKNEWS.com
Valerie’s House volunteer paying it forward and helping others dealing with loss
Paying kindness forward. A young adult who grew up going to Valerie’s House after her mom died is now starting to volunteer to help other kids dealing with loss. Thursday was National Children’s Grief Day. It’s not a day to celebrate but to make people stop and think.
WINKNEWS.com
103-year-old Naples woman gets birthday wish: a photo with firefighters
It was a dream come true for one birthday girl. Josephine Markell turns 103 next week and her only birthday wish was to have her picture taken with firefighters for her Christmas card. So as a surprise, the North Collier Fire Department decided to take pictures with her. “We wanted...
