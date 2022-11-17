Latest Hearthstone Legendary from March of the Lich King can literally send all other minions to the future

Read full article on original website
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
All God of War Ragnarök Sverd Sands Collectibles
God of War Ragnarök is full of content beyond the story as well. With the cataclysmic events of the prophesized Ragnarök finally upon us, a lot of the familiar locations from the previous games have been updated with new content to match the setting of the game. In addition to this, new realms previously inaccessible in God of War are now made playable in God of War Ragnarök.
How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon fans around the world have flocked to the series’ newest games, Scarlet and Violet. And like all Pokémon games, evolution is a vital part of your Pokémon journey. As the games progress, players will find tougher and tougher challenges out in the world of Paldea. That’s true whether you want to take on gyms around the map, if you want to focus on titan Pokémon, if you like taking down Team Star, or you just want to explore and complete your Pokédex. The further you get from home, the stronger the Pokémon and trainers will be, and the tougher your team will need to be if you want to complete all those challenges.
Crossplay, cross-progression are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is adding cross-progression and crossplay to the game, allowing players to queue with friends on other platforms and to keep their progress across all systems, Ubisoft announced today. Siege players can enjoy crossplay with players on other consoles with the eventual release of Operation...
How to check friendship in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon are emotional creatures. Unless they’re Charizard from the anime, they’ll try to perform their duties no matter the circumstances, but they can show more initiative and become stronger if you also become friends with them. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reintroduced the Friendship mechanic, and players will...
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
Marvin the Martian is ready to conquer the FGC in MultiVersus
Marvin the Martian is the latest character to join the battle in MultiVersus today, bringing the fight all the way from Mars to the arena. This classic character from the Looney Tunes franchise is the first character introduced during MultiVersus season two, coming in roughly three weeks after the release of the last character, Black Adam.
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
