Wisconsin State

kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Which Indiana City is One of the Best Places in the Country to Go for Thanksgiving?

What does that headline even mean? What makes one city a better place to go for Thanksgiving than another? There are, apparently, a lot of factors to take into consideration - things like the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of pumpkin patches, travel, and weather. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is big business for a lot of companies, so the financial aspect of the holiday cannot be overlooked.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
HIAWATHA, IA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WOMI Owensboro

15 Products You May Not Know Are Manufactured in Kentucky

When I was in high school, I saw WarGames with Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy. It's a movie about a student computer whiz (it's a 1983 movie, by the way) who hacks into the NORAD defense system accidentally and--thinking he's playing a game with the computer--nearly starts World War III. It's a great movie to this day.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

10 Reasons Why We Love Wisconsin in the Winter

Just because the temperatures are dipping and the snow is falling doesn't mean it's time to go into hibernation in Wisconsin. We're about to enjoy the prime fun months in America's Dairyland IF you know where to go. If you're into outdoor activities and don't mind the cold conditions or...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
