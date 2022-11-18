What does that headline even mean? What makes one city a better place to go for Thanksgiving than another? There are, apparently, a lot of factors to take into consideration - things like the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of pumpkin patches, travel, and weather. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is big business for a lot of companies, so the financial aspect of the holiday cannot be overlooked.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO