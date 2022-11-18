Read full article on original website
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
Which Indiana City is One of the Best Places in the Country to Go for Thanksgiving?
What does that headline even mean? What makes one city a better place to go for Thanksgiving than another? There are, apparently, a lot of factors to take into consideration - things like the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of pumpkin patches, travel, and weather. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is big business for a lot of companies, so the financial aspect of the holiday cannot be overlooked.
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois
As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Racine dating app suspect linked to 3rd woman, police say
Racine police on Monday connected a third victim to a scheme in which a man is accused of drugging women and stealing from them.
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Waukesha students and teachers come together for parade memorial mass
Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha hosted a memorial mass for healing to mark one year since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
Widow, daughter of Chicago Tylenol murders victim share memories in Barrington
Theresa Janus lost her husband Adam in the Chicago Tylenol murders 40 years ago. She shared her memories in Barrington Friday.
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
15 Products You May Not Know Are Manufactured in Kentucky
When I was in high school, I saw WarGames with Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy. It's a movie about a student computer whiz (it's a 1983 movie, by the way) who hacks into the NORAD defense system accidentally and--thinking he's playing a game with the computer--nearly starts World War III. It's a great movie to this day.
'I was losing life': Burlington woman describes surviving vicious attack
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman told us she thought she was going to be killed when she was randomly attacked last week outside her home. Her attacker is in custody while she recovers at home. Burlington police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is...
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
10-year-old playing with gun shoots, kills woman near 87th and Hemlock
Milwaukee police say a woman is dead after a 10-year-old was playing with a firearm and it discharged on Monday.
10 Reasons Why We Love Wisconsin in the Winter
Just because the temperatures are dipping and the snow is falling doesn't mean it's time to go into hibernation in Wisconsin. We're about to enjoy the prime fun months in America's Dairyland IF you know where to go. If you're into outdoor activities and don't mind the cold conditions or...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
Kentucky Woman Loves Green Bean Casserole and She Wants You to Love It Too
Move over, Christmas! For me, Thanksgiving is truly the "most wonderful time of the year." I, like other folks I know, am in love with all the delicious food and casseroles that are brought to the table over the Thanksgiving holiday. I absolutely LOVE pumpkin pie and I will cut somebody for a heaping helping of sweet potato casserole.
