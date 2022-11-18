Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
plattecountylandmark.com
45 Years Ago–November 25, 1977
Secretary of State Jim Kirkpatrick of Jefferson City and State Sen. Truman Wilson of St. Joseph were in Weston Monday for the opening sale of the tobacco market. Mr. Kirkpatrick stopped by The Landmark for a short visit en route to Weston. The top price for tobacco on opening day was $1.28 per pound.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
plattecountylandmark.com
Parkville wants to limit options for use tax funds
A delay on progress for a use tax proposal at the City of Parkville. After initially intending to hold first reading on the proposal at last week’s aldermen meeting, there was a last minute change of plans to delay the reading. The delay allows for some tweaking to the...
KCTV 5
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
kttn.com
Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion
The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
Organizations react to proposed Golubski case review
The district attorney wants to review every case Roger Golubski worked on.
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
PLANetizen
Kansas City Streetcar to Extend to Rockhurst
The Kansas City Streetcar will gain another extension by 2025, reports Derrick Evers for The Rockhurst University Sentinel. The free service will give Rockhurst students access to free transit to more destinations in the city. This new expansion project will take the streetcar from the 51st St. stop through proposed...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Hickman Mills begins tearing down two blighted elementary schools
Leaders said Symington and Johnson elementary schools have been vacant for quite some time, becoming a source of vandalism and fires.
Comments / 0