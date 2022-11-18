Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO