Platte County, MO

Related
plattecountylandmark.com

45 Years Ago–November 25, 1977

Secretary of State Jim Kirkpatrick of Jefferson City and State Sen. Truman Wilson of St. Joseph were in Weston Monday for the opening sale of the tobacco market. Mr. Kirkpatrick stopped by The Landmark for a short visit en route to Weston. The top price for tobacco on opening day was $1.28 per pound.
WESTON, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD

Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Parkville wants to limit options for use tax funds

A delay on progress for a use tax proposal at the City of Parkville. After initially intending to hold first reading on the proposal at last week’s aldermen meeting, there was a last minute change of plans to delay the reading. The delay allows for some tweaking to the...
PARKVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion

The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PLANetizen

Kansas City Streetcar to Extend to Rockhurst

The Kansas City Streetcar will gain another extension by 2025, reports Derrick Evers for The Rockhurst University Sentinel. The free service will give Rockhurst students access to free transit to more destinations in the city. This new expansion project will take the streetcar from the 51st St. stop through proposed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

