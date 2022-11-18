ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

30 Years Ago–November 27, 1992

Miss Tina Hall and Mr. Shaker Pepper were united in marriage in a double ring ceremony at the Park Hill Baptist Church on Oct. 17, 1992. Best man was Danny Swindler of Platte City, and Brian Turner of Lithia Springs, Ga. The matron of honor was Tammy Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. , sister of the bride. The bridesmaid was Elizabeth Boyle of Tucker, Ga. Junior bridesmaids were Jennifer Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. A reception was held honoring the couple at the Elks Lodge, Gladstone. After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple resides in Kansas City, Mo.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
ksal.com

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
RAYTOWN, MO

