Miss Tina Hall and Mr. Shaker Pepper were united in marriage in a double ring ceremony at the Park Hill Baptist Church on Oct. 17, 1992. Best man was Danny Swindler of Platte City, and Brian Turner of Lithia Springs, Ga. The matron of honor was Tammy Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. , sister of the bride. The bridesmaid was Elizabeth Boyle of Tucker, Ga. Junior bridesmaids were Jennifer Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. A reception was held honoring the couple at the Elks Lodge, Gladstone. After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple resides in Kansas City, Mo.

