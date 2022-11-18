Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as officeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
Man dead in overnight apartment shooting in Kansas City
A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.
Blue Springs South student in custody after threatening violence
A Blue Springs South student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening violence on social media.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
Suspect in custody after firing shots toward officers
A police standoff in the 3500 block of East 51st Street ended with a suspect being taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance Saturday morning
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
KCTV 5
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
plattecountylandmark.com
30 Years Ago–November 27, 1992
Miss Tina Hall and Mr. Shaker Pepper were united in marriage in a double ring ceremony at the Park Hill Baptist Church on Oct. 17, 1992. Best man was Danny Swindler of Platte City, and Brian Turner of Lithia Springs, Ga. The matron of honor was Tammy Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. , sister of the bride. The bridesmaid was Elizabeth Boyle of Tucker, Ga. Junior bridesmaids were Jennifer Spainhour of Lewisville, N.C. A reception was held honoring the couple at the Elks Lodge, Gladstone. After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple resides in Kansas City, Mo.
KOMU
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
ksal.com
Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
KCTV 5
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
Comments / 1