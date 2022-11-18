Read full article on original website
Bluffton News-Banner
Janet K. McCollum, 62
Janet K. McCollum, 62, of Bluffton, formerly of Geneva, passed away at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960, in Decatur. Janet attended school in Adams County. Loving Survivors include several cousins. She was preceded...
Bluffton News-Banner
Tamara K. Reid, 63
Tamara K. “Tammy” Reid, 63 of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her residence. Tammy was born on December 20, 1958 in Wells County, Indiana to Herbert E. and Phyllis J. Nusbaumer Grover. She was a 1977 graduate of Southern Wells High School. She was...
Bluffton News-Banner
James “Jim” A. Somers, 80
James “Jim” A. Somers, 80 of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Ossian Health & Rehab. Center. Funeral arrangements are currently pending at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
