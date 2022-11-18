Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois’ no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
wmay.com
State Schools Superintendent To Retire
Illinois’s state superintendent of schools will retire early next year. Dr. Carmen Ayala was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker in 2019 to run the State Board of Education. She will step down on January 31st. The governor’s office says Ayala steered schools through the COVID pandemic and has worked...
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
wmay.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Illinois
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
wmay.com
DHS Held In Contempt Over Inmate Transfers
A Sangamon County judge has found the Illinois Department of Human Services and its director to be in “indirect civil contempt” of court for failing to transfer county jail inmates for appropriate mental health treatment. The department and Secretary Grace Hou are being fined $100 a day in...
wmay.com
Extension Of Drivers’ License Expiration Dates Ends December 1
Time is running out for Illinois drivers with expired licenses. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office began extending the deadline for driver’s license renewals back in 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic. But after more than two years, those extensions are coming to an end on December 1st.
wmay.com
Health Officials Urge Steps To Prevent COVID Transmission At Holiday Gatherings
State public health officials are urging you to take precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19 at family holiday gatherings in the days ahead. The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to urge people to get up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. It also encourages you to get tested for COVID before gathering with loved ones and to skip the gathering if you have symptoms of illness.
