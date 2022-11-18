Read full article on original website
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
Statewide Jobless Rate Climbs Slightly In October
Illinois’s unemployment rate climbed slightly in October, even though the state added a small number of new jobs. Unemployment ticked up to 4.6 percent in October, one-tenth of one-percent higher than September. But it’s still an improvement over October of last year, when the statewide jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent.
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois’ no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
State Schools Superintendent To Retire
Illinois’s state superintendent of schools will retire early next year. Dr. Carmen Ayala was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker in 2019 to run the State Board of Education. She will step down on January 31st. The governor’s office says Ayala steered schools through the COVID pandemic and has worked...
This Is the Largest Military Base in Illinois
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Raoul Seeks To Extend Telehealth For Opioid Abuse Treatment
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking the federal government to continue allowing telehealth appointments for people to get pharmaceutical assistance with opioid use disorder. During the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration began allowing doctors to prescribe a drug to treat opioid addiction virtually, without requiring an in-person visit.
Extension Of Drivers’ License Expiration Dates Ends December 1
Time is running out for Illinois drivers with expired licenses. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office began extending the deadline for driver’s license renewals back in 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic. But after more than two years, those extensions are coming to an end on December 1st.
DHS Held In Contempt Over Inmate Transfers
A Sangamon County judge has found the Illinois Department of Human Services and its director to be in “indirect civil contempt” of court for failing to transfer county jail inmates for appropriate mental health treatment. The department and Secretary Grace Hou are being fined $100 a day in...
