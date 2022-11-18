Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois continues with nation’s worst unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois’ economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois’ October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Couple killed in North Carolina plane crash; Illinoisans’ average credit rating
A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing an Illinois couple, was experiencing engine trouble at the time. The National Transportation Safety Board reports the pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport as he attempted to land Saturday. The plane crashed in a residential area, killing pilot Joe Kreher and his wife Patty of Freeburg, Illinois.
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Expired driver’s license extension ends Dec. 1
State Police update ‘clear and present danger’ rules for FOID applicants. Illinois State Police have updated rules to allow broader use of clear and present danger reports for people applying for a Firearm Owners Identification Card. On Monday, ISP announced the rule was approved by a legislative oversight...
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access
Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
How many cannabis dispensaries can I visit in one day in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the legalization of recreational-use marijuana in Illinois, licensed dispensaries have been popping up all over the state. You may be wondering: how many dispensaries can I visit in one day? Illinois does not limit the number of dispensaries a person can visit in one day, however, there is a limit […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man robbed undercover federal agent during gun sale sting, prosecutors say
Chicago — Federal prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed an undercover ATF agent during what was supposed to be an illegal gun sale in a Bronzeville grocery store parking lot last week. In a court filing to support robbery and weapons charges, another ATF agent described a series of...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
2 children among 7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop, Chicago fire says
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re on a road trip through Illinois and it’s getting late, and you don’t want to pay for a hotel room, you might be wondering — is it illegal to sleep in your car? The answer is: there are no laws prohibiting a person from sleeping in their car in […]
Can I record the police in Illinois?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
wmay.com
Report: New Jersey’s online casino market growing
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s red hot online casino industry is expected to end the year with double-digit growth, but the market is showing some signs of slowing amid competition from neighboring states, according to a new industry report. The gambling industry’s company, PlayUSA annual online gambling...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Comments / 0