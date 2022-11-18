ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois continues with nation’s worst unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois’ economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois’ October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Couple killed in North Carolina plane crash; Illinoisans’ average credit rating

A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing an Illinois couple, was experiencing engine trouble at the time. The National Transportation Safety Board reports the pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport as he attempted to land Saturday. The plane crashed in a residential area, killing pilot Joe Kreher and his wife Patty of Freeburg, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Expired driver’s license extension ends Dec. 1

State Police update ‘clear and present danger’ rules for FOID applicants. Illinois State Police have updated rules to allow broader use of clear and present danger reports for people applying for a Firearm Owners Identification Card. On Monday, ISP announced the rule was approved by a legislative oversight...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access

Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home

Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
ELMHURST, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Report: New Jersey’s online casino market growing

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s red hot online casino industry is expected to end the year with double-digit growth, but the market is showing some signs of slowing amid competition from neighboring states, according to a new industry report. The gambling industry’s company, PlayUSA annual online gambling...
NEW JERSEY STATE

