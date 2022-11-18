Read full article on original website
Argentinian Head Shliach Inspires New Shluchim
Following the Kinus Hashluchim gala banquet, many young shluchim, anash and Kollel yungeleit gathered for an uplifting farbrengen continuing the inspiration from the evening.
Shluchim Through The Ages: 7 Decades
Watch: Seven shluchim, who each went on shlichus in a different decade, relate anecdotes from being sent on shlichus and from their lives serving a higher purpose.
Philanthropist Impressed by Successful Students
Ohr Chana High School for girls embarked on a trip to Eretz Yisroel and began their trip at the Savyon home of philanthropist Lev Leviev, their school's patron. The school was named for Mrs. Chana Leviev, mother of Levi Leviev, who was known for her steadfast observance of Judaism throughout the most challenging times of Soviet Russia alongside her husband, Reb Avner Leviev.
Worldwide Chanukah Rally to Unite Jewish Children
Thousands of children in Chabad Hebrew Schools worldwide are set to participate in an unprecedented “Chanukah Live” Hakhel event produced by CKids. While the radical challenge that was the COVID-19 pandemic brought so much devastation to the world, one silver lining of the upheaval was the increased prevalence of using technology to overcome geographical barriers and to bring together those who would otherwise be distant.
J.M. Biggs: Being thankful
A lot of people will read this article and say: I don’t have anything to be thankful for. As you read this article, let your mind go back through this year, and think about all the times God has blessed you. If you are not 6 feet under, you are doing great. A lot of people died. They did not make it to Thanksgiving. Think about all the people in the hospital fighting for their lives. They may not be alive tomorrow, but you are...
