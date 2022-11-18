The art made by Banksy often has a political aspect to it. Sometimes that’s overt, as when he addressed the imprisonment of artist Zehra Doğan — sentenced to over two years in prison in Turkey — with a large-scale work in lower Manhattan. Sometimes that has to do with his choice of site — for instance, when he created a mural on the exterior of Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde was imprisoned late in the 19th century.

8 DAYS AGO