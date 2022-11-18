Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
AOL Corp
Paul Ryan calls himself a 'never-again-Trumper' and says Republicans will lose in 2024 with Trump on ticket
MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on a Sunday morning news program that he is a "never-again-Trumper" and that Donald Trump is "unelectable." Ryan, a Republican who represented Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District for 20 years, was speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019. He told correspondent Jonathan Karl on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" in the wake of Trump's announced run that Republicans would lose if they backed Trump for president in 2024.
AOL Corp
Kevin McCarthy wants to block three Democrats from committees if he becomes House speaker
WASHINGTON – House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy served further notice Sunday that his potential speakership will be politically volatile, saying he will try to keep three high-profile Democrats off of certain committees. Democrats said McCarthy will do whatever his right wing wants him to do because he still lacks...
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the real Speaker behind the scenes even if Kevin McCarthy gets the job: Former GOP congressman
Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh said Rep. Kevin McCarthy will just be Speaker in name. He said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the one in control, even if McCarthy wins the post. McCarthy has to pander to Greene and her allies to get enough votes to be Speaker, per...
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
AOL Corp
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason
"The Tonight Show" host suggested the real reason the former president has so far not returned to Twitter.
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
AOL Corp
Naomi Biden, Joe Biden's granddaughter, marries Peter Neal on the White House lawn
Wedding bells were back at the White House on Saturday morning as President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden— the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle— wed Peter Neal in front of 250 guests. The only wedding to take place on the South Lawn, the nuptials are just the 19th wedding to occur at the White House.
Joe Biden Ribs Republicans About The Only ‘Red Wave’ That’s Coming This Year
The president mocked the GOP during the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House.
AOL Corp
Biden urges U.S. World Cup team to 'go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”. Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Sunday. “It says...
AOL Corp
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads,” Omar said in a statement.
