Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
KHQ Right Now
eck playoffs
Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs. Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
KHQ Right Now
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, Nolan Hickman battle through injuries during win over Kentucky
A disappointing defeat for No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 11 Texas on Wednesday had the potential to be a lot more devastating considering both Nolan Hickman and Julian Strawther exited the Lone Star State with ankle injuries. Strawther’s was not made public until after the Bulldogs knocked off No. 4...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women lose close game to Marquette in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals
The Gonzaga women could only handle so much adversity, and it caught up with them on Sunday. One day after earning the biggest wins in program history, the Zags ran out of steam in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. “We were prepared, but it wasn’t...
KHQ Right Now
Dave Boling: Gonzaga-Kentucky was a historic affair not only for the arena, but Spokane as a whole
A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia wears University of Virginia apparel in support of school struck by tragedy
TUCSON, Ariz. – Several former University of Virginia football coaches sported Cavaliers apparel this weekend to show support for a program and school that was struck by tragedy last weekend. Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who served as Virginia's RBs coach over the past six years, wore...
KHQ Right Now
No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky
Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women upset No. 6 Louisville in overtime
Even in paradise, the Gonzaga women had to deal with plenty of adversity Saturday night. And yet the Zags overcame it all – turnovers, lost leads and the memory of last year’s NCAA Tournament – and knocked off sixth-ranked Louisville 79-67 in overtime in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
KHQ Right Now
A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane
Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state's most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the association's fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the award recognizes...
KHQ Right Now
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
KHQ Right Now
Spo-Kate breaks down what there is to do in Spokane this weekend, Nov.18-21
Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane's Kate Hudson breaks down the big things you should have on your radar. Nov. 18: Santa arrives at River Park Square at 6 p.m. (events begin at 4 p.m.) Nov. 19: Merry & Magical Holiday Parade in downtown Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD rules out suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students
Moscow PD rules out multiple suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence tha…
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police to hold press conference on status of homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Alumni Loung of the ICCU Arena. MPD Chief James Fry will share updates on the investigation into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students on King Road on Nov. 13.
KHQ Right Now
3 people killed in 2-car collision on US 95 near Coeur d'Alene
Three people died in a two-car collision on US 95 Friday evening. The roadway was blocked for about three hours. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, nobody was wearing a seatbelt. ISP is still investigating.
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane. Deputy Davis French was hired...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
Comments / 0