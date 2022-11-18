ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

KHQ Right Now

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

eck playoffs

Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs. Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Dave Boling: Gonzaga-Kentucky was a historic affair not only for the arena, but Spokane as a whole

A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky

Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga women upset No. 6 Louisville in overtime

Even in paradise, the Gonzaga women had to deal with plenty of adversity Saturday night. And yet the Zags overcame it all – turnovers, lost leads and the memory of last year’s NCAA Tournament – and knocked off sixth-ranked Louisville 79-67 in overtime in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane

Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state's most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the association's fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the award recognizes...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
MOSCOW, ID

