A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO