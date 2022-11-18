Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead
High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
moneytalksnews.com
Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much
Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
Business Insider
I refused to buy a house when mortgage rates were low even though my friends were pressuring me, and there are 5 reasons I'm glad I resisted
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many of my friends bought houses...
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Here’s how much buyers need to earn to afford a home in the US: report
Story at a glance Monthly mortgage payments have risen to $2,682 for the typical U.S. home. A new report found buyers in 45 major U.S. metros must earn at least $100,000 annually to afford a typical home. Buyers seeking to purchase a home in San Francisco need an annual income of $402,821 to afford…
Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
Mortgage rates experienced their largest weekly drop in nearly 40 years this week, easing potential buyers' monthly payments.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
These bubbly housing markets look like busts—and they just sank Redfin’s flipping business
Redfin is throwing in the towel. On Wednesday, Redfin told shareholders that it plans to shutter its homebuying program. As it does so, it will lay off 862 employees—or 13% of its workforce. What’s going on? While the ongoing housing correction has hit the entire country, it’s particularly sharp...
Big corporate home-flippers bad bet on hot pandemic housing markets could spell relief for fatigued home shoppers
Big home-flipping companies like Opendoor and Redfin are struggling as the housing market cools. Opendoor is slashing prices on homes, while Redfin shut down its home-flipping business. But their struggles could lower home prices in some areas, giving homebuyers reprieve. The pandemic-era housing boom is over. The Federal Reserve's aggressive...
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall
Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
Homeowners lost more than a trillion dollars in equity
The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated. Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0