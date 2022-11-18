ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Business Insider

Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead

High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
GEORGIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much

Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Business Insider

Big corporate home-flippers bad bet on hot pandemic housing markets could spell relief for fatigued home shoppers

Big home-flipping companies like Opendoor and Redfin are struggling as the housing market cools. Opendoor is slashing prices on homes, while Redfin shut down its home-flipping business. But their struggles could lower home prices in some areas, giving homebuyers reprieve. The pandemic-era housing boom is over. The Federal Reserve's aggressive...
PHOENIX, AZ
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall

Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
ORLANDO, FL
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

