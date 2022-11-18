ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns

By KEITH CALAYAG
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago
pasadenanow.com

City Commission to Review Changes That Would Trim Size of Green Street Project

Pasadena’s Design Commission will deliberate on Tuesday on a recommendation from the Department of Planning and Community Development to approve changes to an earlier approved Concept Design Review for a construction project at 747 E. Green Street in Pasadena. The original plan was to construct a seven-story, 83,802 square-foot...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Controversial Project Heads Into Final Design Review

A project opposed by neighborhood groups and stymied by a Pasadena City Council vote has new life after changes propeled it through a renewed review process and positioned it for a Final Design Review by the City on Tuesday. The six-story, 90-unit multi-family residential project at 253 S. Los Robles...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City to Tighten Security Alarm Systems Regulations

The Pasadena City Council will conduct first reading on Monday of a proposed ordinance that would amend provisions in the Pasadena Municipal Code that relate to security alarm systems. A draft of the proposed ordinance shows some of the significant changes. Among those, the City would now require an alarm...
pasadenanow.com

This Week in City Government

THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR NOVEMBER 21, 2022 AT 4:30 P.M. WILL TAKE PLACE SOLELY BY VIDEOCONFERENCE/TELECONFERENCE. Computer or electronic devices, join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/161482446. Telephone only dial-in: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 161 482 446. Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Municipal Services. 4:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces General Manager of Water and Power

City Manager Miguel Márquez has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP). Jackson will join the City’s executive team in early January 2023. Until then, Jeffrey Kightlinger will continue to serve as PWP’s interim general manager. Jackson has a long tenure in...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Department Could Get Additional Funds For More Training

The City Council will consider amending the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget by recognizing revenue and appropriations of $350,000 in the Police Department’s General Fund for use of force and de-escalation training. The funds are made available through the state’s board of state and community corrections. These funds...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Jones Seeking Reappointment in District 3

Current District 3 Councilmember Justin Jones is seeking reappointment. Jones has pulled the necessary paperwork and is currently collecting signatures to once again qualify for the seat. “It has been an amazing experience to represent our community on the City Council,” Jones told Pasadena Now. “I’ve enjoyed listening to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More

Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Series IV of Rotating Public Art Program Launches, City Now Accepting Applications

The City is now accepting applications from professional artists and artist teams for the Series IV of the Rotating Public Art Program, Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Department announced recently. According to Paige’s announcement published in the City Manager’s weekly newsletter, applications will be accepted until...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy Community Selects Pioneering Aerospace Mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its New School Namesake

The Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy community has voted, selecting pioneering aerospace mathematician Mary W. Jackson as its new school namesake! Jackson was one of a trio of African American “computers” – women who performed complex calculations that launched NASA’s space program – in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Author Howard Marc Chesley Visits Flintridge Preparatory School

Flintridge Preparatory School (FPS) thanks author Howard Marc Chesley, author of Prep Reads novel “Free Marcus Katz,” for generously spending time with the students over two days. Students had the opportunity to explore first person narrative writing in workshop sessions, learn more about Mr. Chesley’s writing process, and ask questions about the novel or writing. He also visited with the staff of “Folio,” FPS literary magazine, for a writing workshop.
pasadenanow.com

Attorney: Client Fell Asleep Behind The Wheel Before Car Crashed Into Police Cadets

An attorney for the man who swerved his SUV into the group of police cadets, including one from Pasadena, said the crash was an accident caused when the man fell asleep behind the wheel. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told Los Angeles Magazine that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond Bar, comes from a law enforcement family and has “zero animosity toward law enforcement.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

“Operation Gobble Gobble” Provides 500 Turkeys for 500 Tables

500 thankful Pasadena families will enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this week after the Mayor’s 19th annual “Operation Gobble Gobble” took place Saturday morning in Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall. The event is a partnership between local community groups and Ralphs/Food 4 Less. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

In Time for Thanksgiving Week Travel, Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 2 cents Monday to $5.296. The average price has dropped 44 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.198, including 3.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents less than one week ago and 57.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 59.5 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Wonderful Things! The Egyptian Revival Craze of the 1920s and 1930s

The Pasadena Senior Center will host a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 22, called “Wonderful Things! The Egyptian Revival Craze of the 1920s and 1930s,” presented by historian Eleanor Schrader, a professor at Santa Monica College where she teaches art history and architectural history. 100 years ago, on November...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Long-Range Forecast Predicts Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving Day in Pasadena

Pasadena will be spared the high winds and red flag alerts throughout much of LA County on Sunday as a strong Santa Ana wind event sweeps across Southern California, and the City of Roses could benefit from another predicted Santa Ana event around Thanksgiving that may boost daytime temperatures into the 80s.
PASADENA, CA

