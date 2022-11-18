Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns

Flintridge Preparatory School (FPS) thanks author Howard Marc Chesley, author of Prep Reads novel “Free Marcus Katz,” for generously spending time with the students over two days. Students had the opportunity to explore first person narrative writing in workshop sessions, learn more about Mr. Chesley’s writing process, and ask questions about the novel or writing. He also visited with the staff of “Folio,” FPS literary magazine, for a writing workshop.

1 DAY AGO