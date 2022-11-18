ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
The Associated Press

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment over Blinken’s remark.
Madison County moves forward with construction of new jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County Quorum Court voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with a 0.5% sales tax increase to fund the construction of the jail. Voters passed the 0.5% measure on Election Day but failed to approve the 1.25% sales tax increase to maintain the jail’s operations. The quorum court decided to […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Mahkel Mitchell recap 80-54 win over Louisville

LAHAINA, Hawaii (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, looking every bit like a team ready to make another deep NCAA Tournament run. Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points in the 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks overwhelmed the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
